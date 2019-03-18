This follows a recent statistic which showed that the price of an average 1GB of data is being sold in the country at $1.56.

Comparing the cost of the data to other countries, Ghana emerged the 25th country.

Zimbabwe emerged the country with the most expensive data charges, selling same data package at $75.20.

Cable.co.uk. captured the research.

The research was from data gathered from 6,313 mobile data plans in 230 countries between 23 October and 28 November 2018.

The country with the cheapest data packages worldwide according to the research was India which charges $0.26.

In Ghana, the research said data packages could go down as low as $0.34 and as high as $4.75, equivalent of ¢25.96.

Mobile data is very cheap in some countries because of an impressive and efficient mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure.

Countries with less advanced broadband networks are heavily reliant on mobile data as well as the dictates of their economies.

“Many of the cheapest countries in which to buy mobile data fall roughly into one of two categories. Some have excellent mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure and so providers are able to offer large amounts of data, which brings down the price per gigabyte. Others with less advanced broadband networks are heavily reliant on mobile data and the economy dictates that prices must be low, as that’s what people can afford,” the research stated.

Sub Sahara Africa

Contrary to what one might expect, ten out of the top 50 cheapest countries in the world for mobile data are in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This is in stark contrast to the cost of broadband on the continent, which is almost universally very high or non-existent.

Rwanda and Sudan featured in the top ten, with 1GB of data being sold for just $0.56 and $0.68 respectively.

