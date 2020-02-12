This means that customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be able to buy prepaid credit via mobile phones directly without having to visit sales points.

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, made this announcement at a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

According to him, the mobile app would help to eliminate the stress ECG customers go through in getting prepaid credit particularly, at night.

"You can buy units for others as well," he said, adding that “now people will be calling you to buy credit for them.”

Dr Bawumia said the government’s resolve to digitise Ghana’s economy was to do away with all inefficiencies and corruption in the system.

That, he added, would help Ghana to reap the benefits of digitisation, saying "Digitisation is going to reduce a lot of inefficiency and corruption."