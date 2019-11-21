In August this year, the Powership departed from the Tema Fishing Harbor to berth at its new location within the Sekondi Naval Base.

The 470-megawatt capacity Karpowership, which was berthed and operating from Tema at 450 megawatts, was to augment the country’s energy supply.

The new vessel replaced a 225 megawatts barge which was delivered in November 2015.

The arrival of the vessel was part of the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), requiring Karpowership Ghana Company Limited to provide a total of 450MW capacity, and directly feed it into the national grid for 10 years.

To ensure Karpowership reaches its maximum capacity, the government relocated the plant to Aboadze, near Takoradi.

Powerships have a range of 30 MW to 470 MW and are delivered ready to operate in less than 60 days.

Currently, Karpowership owns and operates 22 Powerships with an installed capacity exceeding 3,500 MW and another 5,000 MW are under construction or in the pipeline.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is the owner, operator and builder of the only Powership (floating power plant) fleet in the world and plays an active role in a medium to long-term investments; providing access to fast-track, affordable and reliable electricity.

With expertise and experience in the field, Karpowership serves as a one-stop-shop for LNG to Power solutions, as a single provider delivering all parts of the value chain; including but not limited to LNG sourcing, transport, delivery, regasification, and electricity production; with the mission of powering life wherever needed.

With more than 2,500 employees globally; Karpowership is operational in Indonesia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and the Caribbean.