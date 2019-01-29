In a press release issued by the Ministry on Monday, January 28, 2019, applicants will be expected to use the ministry’s online portal to apply for their passport.

This is expected to take effect on February 28, 2019.

According to the Ministry this initiative is to enable it to migrate from the old manual passport application system to a new manual downloadable application.

This means that passport applicants will not have to buy forms from the ministry or commercial banks like before. Instead, they would have to download the form from the ministry’s website.

Payments of the appropriate passport application processing fee can also be done electronically.

Here’s how one can get access to the new manual downloadable application form

• Individuals seeking a Ghanaian passport will be required to log on to mfa.gov.gh.

• Click on passports and follow the prompt that appears.

• Then click on download to get the form

• The electronic payment can be done via MTN Mobile Money, Vodafone Cash, MasterCard or Visa Card.