Tech GitHub is now officially part of Microsoft following the close of its $7.5 billion acquisition (MSFT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Microsoft acquired the developer platform for $7.5 billion in a deal first reported in June by Business Insider. Now, it's time for GitHub's new CEO Nat Friedman to get down to business.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and incoming GitHub CEO Nat Friedman play

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and incoming GitHub CEO Nat Friedman

(Microsoft)

  • It's official: Microsoft now owns GitHub.
  • Microsoft acquired the developer platform for $7.5 billion in a deal first reported in June by Business Insider.
  • GitHub announced it now has 31 million developers using its platform.
  • The deal officially closed on Friday — now it's time for GitHub's new CEO Nat Friedman to get down to business.

Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub, which Business Insider first reported in June, is now complete, the company announced on Friday.

GitHub is now officially run by Nat Friedman, the CEO of another Microsoft acquiree Xamarin. He reports directly to Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's cloud boss and head of AI.

Friedman told Business Insider earlier this month that GitHub will become a cornerstone of Microsoft's newfound leadership position in the world of open-source software, where it's become a major player.

"I’ve spent the past few months meeting with hundreds of developers as I prepared for this role, from maintainers to startups to large businesses," Friedman said in a blog post Friday. "The passion for GitHub is amazing—both in the areas where we excel and in the areas where you want us to do more."

"Three objectives will be top of mind for us as we build the future of GitHub: Ensuring GitHub is the best place to run productive communities and teams; Making GitHub accessible to more developers around the world; Reliability, security, and performance," Friedman wrote.

And Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was no less enthused.

"We believe in the power of communities to achieve more together than what their members can do on their own, and that collaborative development through the open source process can accelerate innovation," Nadella said in a statement to Business Insider about the deal.

GitHub also announced that it now has 31 million developers using its platform, an increase of 3 million since June.

Read more about Microsoft's strategy with GitHub and how its new CEO Nat Friedman intends to drive the developer platform forward into its next stage of life.

