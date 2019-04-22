According to the latest stats released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), internet users increased from 113.8 million in January to 114.73 million in February.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse's analysis shows that Globacom Nigeria lost 114, 268 subscribers, while 9mobile lost 74,031 internet subscribers within the period.

Glo data subscribers dropped to 27.48 million from 2760 million it recorded in January 2019 while 9mobile dropped to 9.80 million to 9.88 million.

For the period, MTN Nigeria led the gainers' table with 607, 462 new subscribers to hit 46.53 million followed by Airtel Nigeria with 430,990 subscribers to reach 30.89 million internet subscribers in February 2019.

Here are the latest internet subscriber data as released by NCC for February 2019:

MTN Nigeria 46.53 million

Airtel Nigeria 30. 89 million

Glo Nigeria 27.48 million

9mobile 9.80 million

Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, NCC's Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, recently harped on the need for constant enlightenment to ensure proper protection against cybercrime.

She said as access to internet increases, the dimension of cyber-criminal activities is also becoming more sophisticated.

Onwuegbuchulam stated this at the 47th edition of the commission's monthly Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM) in Abia, on cyberspace issues.