Gokada celebrates its first year in business with the launch of its brand new office in Ilupeju.

Gokada, an on-demand motorcycle taxi app, is also planning to disrupt the country's transport sector with tech-enabled services.

In 2018, it secured close to 1,000 bikes and completes around 5,000 rides across Lagos’ Mainland each day and doubling down to make 2019 even bigger.

Opening its new corporate HQ which also house a state-of-the-art Driver Training School on Monday, Gokada says the new facilities will train and verify up to 500 riders at a time. The school is due to begin operation in April 2019.

Deji Oduntan, founder and CEO, says, “Gokada was built on a super simple premise; moving Lagos citizens around the traffic-plagued city, safely and quickly. Congestion smothers our entire economy and affects all businesses - from SMEs to corporate giants. We tackle this head-on, acting as a catalyst for the economy to boost productivity and keep the city moving; on two wheels.

“Investing in drivers, investing in tech, incorporating feedback from our customers into our product design, providing reliable and fast service to thousands of riders each day - these are all core aspects of what we have prioritised over the past year of operations at Gokada, as we work tirelessly as a team to be the future of two-wheeled transport.

“Whilst we celebrate and look back at a strong first year, we are now doubling down to make 2019 an even bigger year, as we consolidate our position as the motorcycle market leader. As part of this, we will be looking to launch in new cities as well as introduce new verticals to our offerings”.

Gokada riding thousand in the billion dollars Nigerian Okada-riding market

Celebrating one year in the two-wheeled transport service, Oduntan says the tech startup is prone to solve huge transportation problem in Lagos state by moving commuters quickly to their destination.

“The future of quick, safe and reliable transport in Nigeria - where riders can either hail or request drivers now on our newly re-launched mobile app.”

One year success stories

Moving from a one-room office at Lawani Yaba to a place at Herbert Macaulay, Yaba and now a full building with space to accommodate more than a thousand motorcycles, Oduntan tells the story of a startup established a year ago.

In just 12 months of operation, he says Gokada has secured close to 1,000 bikes and completes around 5,000 rides across Lagos’ Mainland each day.

According to the company, Gokada bikes get riders to their final destinations 50% quicker than other available transport options in Lagos.

“Ensuring passenger safety is central to the company’s operations, all drivers must pass rigorous defensive driving safety and psychometric testing before they are selected as Gokada riders, which has resulted in a 0.013% accident rate in the past one year,” he says.

The future looks bright

Very safe to say, Gokada may be competing and even go beyond the popular Uber and Taxify in Africa soon. “Yes, we can compete favourably,” Oduntan tells me.

With the vision behind the brand, the tech entrepreneur says the company is looking beyond motorcycles to offering multiple on-demand services to Lagos residents.

“We may start with Logistics, move to ferry and flight services, it is doable but we need to take steps one at a time.”

He said the expansion is key for Gokada and most especially small businesses and “we are looking at expanding to other states”.

Talking about Gokada's vision to Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, an engineer and tech expert said they have a clearer and bigger picture in solving the transportation problem in Nigeria.

“They have more than 7 different verticals they want to participate and what they need is to execute very well. It is a very good trajectory and how they have started small.”

To mark the launch of the new Gokada HQ, Founder and CEO, Deji Oduntan, hosted a panel with Nigerian tech start-up founders, many of whom arrived on Gokada bikes. Panellists included Afua Osei, Co-Founder of She Leads Africa, Obi Ozor Co-Founder of Kobo360, Nadayar Enegesi, Co-Founder of Andela and Director of Launchpad (Andela’s internal incubator for mission-critical initiatives), and Joshua Chibueze, Co-Founder of PiggyVest.