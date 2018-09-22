Pulse.com.gh logo
Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns employees: Don't get too political, or else (GOOG, GOOGL)


If any Googler ever undermines that trust, we will hold them accountable," Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

(Beck Diefenbach/Reuters)

  • In a memo to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned that there will be consequences if they let politics get in the way of the work.
  • Google is under increasing political pressure from President Donald Trump and his allies, which has accused the search giant of being biased against conservatives.
  • The White House is considering an antitrust investigation of Google and Facebook over "online platform bias," it was reported on Saturday.

In a memo obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned all employees that if they let politics get in the way of the work, there would be consequences.

"We do not bias our products to favor any political agenda," Pichai reportedly wrote. "The trust our users place in us is our greatest asset and we must always protect it. If any Googler ever undermines that trust, we will hold them accountable."

Pichai's memo comes as the search giant finds itself in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump and his allies amid accusations of political bias. Trump said in August that Google is "taking advantage of a lot of people" and accused the company of rigging search results against him.

Most recently, a Wall Street Journal story revealed that in early 2017, some Google employees were internally discussing ways to manipulate search results in protest of Trump's travel ban. In his memo to Googlers, Pichai called allegations that the company would seriously consider that kind of action "absolutely false."

However, political pressure on Google is mounting. The White House is considering an antitrust investigation into "online platform bias" at Google and Facebook, it was reported on Saturday.

Representatives for Google did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read the full Wall Street Journal story here.

