Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will discuss China plans and alleged bias against conservatives with GOP lawmakers (GOOG, GOOGL)


Tech Google CEO Sundar Pichai will discuss China plans and alleged bias against conservatives with GOP lawmakers (GOOG, GOOGL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will meet privately with Republican Congressmen and again at a public hearing later this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai play

Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai

(Jason Lee/Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will meet privately with Republican lawmakers on Friday, according to a report on Monday in The Wall Street Journal.

Pichai has also agreed to testify at a public hearing later this year, the paper reported.

The meeting Friday follows weeks of verbal attacks on Google by US President Donald Trump and his allies. Trump accused Google of "rigging" the company's Search engine to silence the voices of political conservatives, and to deliver only negative news about his administration.

But Google has also acknowledged contemplating a re-entry into China. In 2010, Google pulled out of that communist country, saying that the government had tried to force managers into censoring information.

More recently, Google apparently underwent a change of heart and built a search engine that would indeed censor information that the Chinese government finds objectionable. Meanwhile, Google has balked at helping the US military with some of its operations and also promised never to build AI-enhanced weapons.

Both house of Congress have noted that while Google is squeamish at aiding the US military, it may agree to work with a Chinese government that doesn't believe in free speech or the free flow of information.

On China, Google is politically vulnerable in the United States.

The meetings are Pichai's first real test in the three years he's been CEO to handle crisis management. In this area, Eric Schmidt, Pichai's predecessor was highly skilled.

Top Articles

1 Tech Kotoka International Airport traffic on the rise as a new terminal...bullet
2 Tech We're learning more about which carbs you should never cut from...bullet
3 Tech 8 reasons why you should get the iPhone 7 instead of the new...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sundar Pichai
Tech Google's change to Chrome's login has ignited debate about whether the move was sneaky (GOOG, GOOGL)
jeff bezos amazon ceo founder
Tech Amazon held acquisition talks with food delivery firm Deliveroo — twice (AMZN)
The new Roku Ultra.
Tech Roku just released three new 4K, ultra-HD streaming devices, starting at only $40 — here's how they stack up against Google's and Amazon's (ROKU, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL)
snapchat amazon visual search
Tech Snapchat's latest tool lets users point their cameras at products and buy them on Amazon (SNAP, AMZN)
X
Advertisement