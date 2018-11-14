news

Pixel 3 users have reported that their messages started disappearing after updating to the latest November 5 update for Pixel devices.

Google has acknowledged the issue, and says it will roll out a fix "soon."

It isn't clear yet whether lost messages will be replaced with the upcoming software fix.

Pixel 3 users have recently reported via several threads on Reddit that their text messages are disappearing from their smartphones.

People reported that entire histories of their text messages had disappeared. One user reported "I had 2 years of messages that had transferred over from my OG Pixel to my new Pixel 3 and no problems at all. Now they are just gone, despite restarting, uninstall/install updates, take out sim, and chat with Google help."

The culprit could have something to do with the latest November 5 Android update, according to Android Police.

Google confirmed the issue to Business Insider.

"We recently discovered a bug affecting SMS/MMS on a small number of Pixel 3s and are rolling out a fix soon," a Google spokesperson said.

Indeed, the issue doesn't seem to be as widespread as some other issues that others have reported, like photos disappearing after taking them.

Business Insider asked the Google representative if the fix will replace the lost/disappeared messages, but has yet to hear back.