Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Google dismantled Trump's latest attack on the search engine


Tech Google dismantled Trump's latest attack on the search engine

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Google issued a methodical statement pulling apart President Donald Trump's latest attack on the tech firm. Trump tweeted a video purportedly showing that Google had not promoted his addresses to Congress for the past two years.

US President Donald Trump. play

US President Donald Trump.

(Getty)

  • Google has issued a methodical statement dismantling US President Donald Trump's latest attack on it.
  • Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video purportedly showing that Google had not promoted his addresses to Congress even after doing so for President Barack Obama.
  • Google debunked this, with independently archived web pages supporting its statement.

Google is fighting back.

After President Donald Trump widened his line of attack on the search-engine giant, Google swiftly debunked the US president's latest tweet against it in a methodical statement.

Using the hashtag "#StopTheBias," Trump posted a video claiming to show that Google had promoted President Barack Obama's State of the Union speeches but ignored Trump's addresses to Congress for the past two years.

"For years, Google promoted President Obama's State of the Union on its homepage," the 24-second video said. "When President Trump took office, Google stopped."

Google disagreed. In a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, the company said:

"On January 30 2018, we highlighted the livestream of President Trump's State of the Union on the http://google.com homepage.

"We have historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address. As a result, we didn't include a promotion on http://google.com for this address in either 2009 or 2017."

There's evidence to support Google ...

Google's statement is supported by records on the internet-archive website Wayback Machine, which shows that the search engine indeed promoted live coverage of Trump's State of the Union address this year. This was backed up by a screenshot posted to the "r/The_Donald" community on Reddit.

null play

null

(Google/Way Back Machine)

... and questions over whether Trump's video was doctored

On the left: Google's new logo, unveiled in September 2015. On the right: Trump's video, claiming to show an old logo in 2016. play

On the left: Google's new logo, unveiled in September 2015. On the right: Trump's video, claiming to show an old logo in 2016.

(Google/Donald Trump/Twitter)

Other inconsistencies in Trump's video have been pointed out. BuzzFeed and others noted that the 2016 screenshot in Trump's video appears to feature a Google logo that was ditched in September 2015. The company explained its new look in a blog post.

Finally, Wayback Machine shows that Google also ran a Cinderella doodle on January 12, 2016. This does not feature in the short video that Trump tweeted.

null play

null

(Google/Wayback Machine)

Top Articles

1 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
2 Tech 6 reasons you should buy a Galaxy Note 9 instead of the Galaxy S9bullet
3 Tech The top 10 best smartphone cameras in the world (AAPL)bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Cheese won't necessarily clog your arteries.
Tech Cheese isn't bad for you. A group of health experts says dietary guidelines should change accordingly.
The world is approaching a "point of no return" for dealing with climate change.
Tech Scientists calculated a 'point of no return' for dealing with climate change — and time is running out
null
Tech Google's secret weapon for protecting email accounts is now available for everyone — and it only costs $50 (GOOG, GOOGL)
The shooting took place at a pizzeria in Jacksonville, Florida, where a video game tournament was taking place.
Tech EA is donating $1 million to the victims of the Jacksonville shooting