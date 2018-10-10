Google gave Google Assistant a weirdly specific backstory to get her voice just right

The voice for Google Assistant was something Google worked hard to perfect. A designer told The Atlantic that he gave Google Assistant's voice a weirdly specific backstory in order to make it sound just right. Google Assistant's persona has a BA in art history and enjoys kayaking.
Virtual assistants need just the right voice — not too human, not too robotic.
That's according to the personality teams at Google and Amazon, who spend their working days crafting the right tone for Google Assistant and Alexa.
In a wide-ranging Atlantic feature on voice assistants, Gummi Hafsteinsson, a Google Assistant product manager, said the AI's personality is humble, helpful, and a little playful.
James Giangola, a lead conversation and persona designer, even created a whole backstory for the actress who plays Google's smart helper. Here's what he told us about the female voice of Google:
The Atlantic reports that one of Giangola's colleagues once questioned the wisdom of that final detail, asking: "How does someone sound like they’re into kayaking?"
Then during auditions, Giangola turned to the colleague and asked: "The candidate who just gave an audition — do you think she sounded energetic, like she’s up for kayaking?"
His colleague replied no, and Giangola said "Okay. There you go."