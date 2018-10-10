Google is appealing its $5 billion EU antitrust fine over Android

Pulse.com.gh logo
Google has submitted an appeal to the EU refuting the €4.3 billion ($5 billion) fine it received for abusing the dominance of its Android operating system. Google is following through on its promise to appeal when the fine was imposed in July.

Google has appealed the record €4.3 billion ($5 billion) fine it was hit with by the EU in July.

The European Commission fined Google on antitrust grounds for abusing the dominance of its Android operating system. At the time Google said rather than reducing consumer choice, Android had increased it.

Google is following through on its promise to appeal when the fine was imposed in July. It kicks off a process that could last for years.

The EU's fine also came with the stipulation that Google had to cease the trade practices the Commission identified as anti-competitive, such as requiring mobile device manufacturers to preinstall Google's browser and search apps for access to the Play store, within 90 days or else face penalty payments of up to 5% of Alphabet's daily revenue. The deadline for this is October 28 and Google's appeal will not grant it any extension on this deadline.

"The Commission will defend its decision in Court," a Commission spokeswoman told Business Insider

Google is also currently appealing a previous €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) antitrust fine, which was imposed after the EU found Google was promoting its own shopping service in its search engine.

Business Insider has contacted Google for comment. It told the Financial Times: "We have now filed our appeal of the EC’s Android decision at the General Court of the EU."

