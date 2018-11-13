Pulse.com.gh logo
Google is quickly integrating its various endeavours in healthcare into its new Google Health unit.

DeepMind founders Mustafa Suleyman, Demis Hassabis, and Shane Legg. play

DeepMind founders Mustafa Suleyman, Demis Hassabis, and Shane Legg.

(DeepMind)

  • Google set up a new healthcare unit called Google Health last week, and appointed healthcare executive David Feinberg to lead it.
  • Google Health will fold in the healthcare arm from its British artificial intelligence lab DeepMind.
  • DeepMind's healthcare unit produced Streams, an app to improve patient healthcare. But that app did not use AI.

Google is moving quickly to reorganise its efforts in healthcare, creating a new unit called Google Health and folding in the healthcare arm from its DeepMind AI subsidiary.

DeepMind Health will become part of Google Health. The reorganisation comes just four days after Google announced it was hiring big-name healthcare CEO David Feinberg to head up its healthcare initiatives.

The company's founders, Mustafa Suleyman and Demis Hassabis, wrote in a blog post that the change was a "major milestone" for the unit, and that it would mean DeepMind's Streams app, which aims to improve patient care, would be put into practice. Notably, Streams is not itself AI-powered.

