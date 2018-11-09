Pulse.com.gh logo
Google is reportedly about to hire a big name in healthcare to coordinate all of its healthcare initiatives

Google is about to hire Geisinger CEO David Feinberg to lead its healthcare efforts, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Google is reportedly expected to hire Geisinger Health CEO David Feinberg to a new role leading the company's healthcare efforts.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Feinberg's role will be to coordinate the health initiatives Google has underway, including the work happening in artificial intelligence and devices.

Feinberg has been at Geisinger, a health system in Pennsylvania that provides health insurance as well as care through its medical centers, since 2015. Prior to that he served as CEO of UCLA's health system.

A representative from Google did not immediately return a request for comment. A Geisinger spokesman declined to comment.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, has a number of bets in healthcare from Verily, its life sciences arm that's developing everything from glucose-monitoring contact lenses to surgical robots, to Calico, its life-extension spinoff. Google AI has some projects in the healthcare space as well as through DeepMind.

The company has also made a number of investments in healthcare through its venture funds GV and Capital G as well as through Alphabet itself.

This isn't the first time Feinberg has had a brush with tech. In June, CNBC reported that he was in talks to lead the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan healthcare joint venture. That role ultimately went to Dr. Atul Gawande.

At Google, Feinberg will join former Cleveland Clinic Toby Cosgrove, who recently joined as an advisor to Google Cloud.

