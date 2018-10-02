Pulse.com.gh logo
Google just released a new aqua version of the Home Mini, its super-popular $50 smart speaker (GOOGL, GOOG)


This is the first time Google has released a new color for the Home Mini since its introduction last year.

(Google)

  • Google just introduced a new color to the Google Home Mini lineup.
  • The aqua Home Mini will be available later this month, and can be purchased from Google or Walmart.
  • The release is part of Google's push to make smart devices that blend in with your home.

Google doesn't want you to immediately notice its smart devices in your home.

That's the reasoning behind the first update to Google's Home Mini color lineup, which comes in the form of a new aqua color. Google says it wants its smart devices to blend in with your home, instead of being an "eyesore."

The Home Mini in aqua joins the current lineup of chalk, charcoal, and coral colors, and will be available from Google and Walmart later this month. The $50 device will have the same functionality as other Home devices paired with Google Assistant, like streaming music, finding your phone, and answering questions.

Here's another look at the new color:

null play

null

(Google)

Google's announcement comes one week before its October 9 hardware event, where the company is expected to announce the Pixel 3, among other devices. Some to-be-announced products have allegedly leaked, including a smart screen device called the Google Home Hub, a Pixelbook tablet, and wired Pixel earbuds.

