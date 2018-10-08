Pulse.com.gh logo
Google releases a video to address all of the Pixel 3 leaks after a reporter managed to get their hands on one before the phone was even announced (GOOG, GOOGL)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Pictures and videos of Google's Pixel 3 phone have been leaking nonstop ahead of its big hardware event on October 9. But according to a teaser video Google released Monday, maybe we don't know everything about the upcoming phone.

pixel 3 leak engadget play

pixel 3 leak engadget

(YouTube/Engadget)

  • Google's big Pixel 3 event is on Tuesday, October 9, but images and videos of the device have been leaking nonstop in recent months — a reporter even managed to buy a unit in Hong Kong, days before it was officially announced.
  • But Google tweeted a video on Monday implying that maybe we don't know everything about the device.
  • Google will reveal the Pixel 3, along with what is likely to be a slew of other hardware, beginning at 11 AM on October 9.

In the weeks and months leading up to Google's big hardware event on Tuesday, there have seemingly been nonstop leaks about the upcoming products, especially Google's anticipated Pixel 3.

We've seen numerous photos and videos of the design, and gotten a sneak peak at what appear to be the colors. We're pretty sure that at least one of the new Pixel phones will have a notch, and we even know that Google will include a pair of USB-C earbuds in the box.

In fact, a reporter from Engadget even got their hands on what seems to be a final retail unit, buying it from a shop in Hong Kong.

Despite all that, Google is here to let everyone know that maybe we don't know everything about the upcoming phone.

On Monday, Google tweeted a video from its Made by Google account that seems to mock all the recent leaks. The Tweet reads, "So you think you know... Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself."

You can watch the teaser video below:

Google's hardware event starts at 11 AM ET on Tuesday, October 9. Business Insider will be there covering the event live, but you can also watch a live-stream on Twitter.

