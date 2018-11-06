news

Tuesday's Google Doodle is a reminder to vote on Election Day.

Clicking on the Doodle brings you to a Google search that shows them where your polling place is after you provide your address.

Google also provides information on how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot.

If you're still scrambling last minute to find out where to vote, you won't need to look much further than the Google homepage.

Today's Google Doodle, located front and center on the homepage, is a reminder to vote in the US midterm elections. Clicking on the Doodle leads to the Google search "Where do I vote #ElectionDay."

After providing the address at which you are registered to vote, Google will display your polling place on a Google Maps card, like this one:

Google also provides some additional info at the bottom of the card, like how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot.

Since every state has different requirements and deadlines, it's worth checking out to make sure you won't be blindsided by things like unexpected poll closing hours on Election Day.

If Google doesn't have all the answers you're looking for, Business Insider has created a comprehensive guide to all the times, deadlines, and rules you need to know before voting in the 2018 midterm elections.