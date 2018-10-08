Google shutters the Google+ social network after Wall Street Journal reports a huge security lapse (GOOGL, GOOG)

news

In March, Google discovered that it had exposed personal-profile data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ users, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Company managers decided not to disclose for fear of the regulatory scrutiny it might draw following the Cambridge Analytica scandal at Facebook, according to the Journal.

After the Journal's story was published, Google announced it had shuttered Google+ to the public.

A software glitch caused Google to expose the personal-profile data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ users and managers there chose not to go public with the information, according to a report Monday in The Wall Street Journal.

In the wake of the publishing of the Journal's story, Google announced via a blog post late Monday morning that it had closed down the social networking service for consumers.

According to the newspaper, the glitch enabled outside developers to access the data between 2015 and March 2018. The glitch was fixed and Google concluded that nothing nefarious was done with the information.

The Journal reporters wrote that they reviewed a memo prepared by Google lawyers and policy experts that warned that disclosing the glitch would cause "immediate regulatory interest."

They also noted that it would trigger comparisons with Facebook's scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was brief on the plan after the decision not to inform the public was made, according to the Journal's sources

A security lapse of this kind is exactly the kind of news Google didn't need at this time, but the fact that leaders decided not to disclose is likely to only exacerbate the problem.

US lawmakers are concerned that the big tech companies have come under scrutiny for a variety of reasons in recent years. One of the questions being asked in the nation's capitol is what Facebook, Google, Twitter and the like are doing with their users' private information.

In addition, Google has been strongly criticized in recent weeks about building a search engine that would censor information as part of a possible-entry into China. US President Donald Trump has also accused Google of rigging search results to make his administration look bad and to silence voices on the political right.

In Google's blog post, while the company did not directly address the Journal's story, it said it had undertaken an effort, called Project Strobe, that would review third-party developer access to Google account and Android device data."

This story is developing...