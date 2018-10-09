Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Google's got a gorgeous new tablet that becomes a full laptop — it's named 'Pixel Slate'


Tech Google's got a gorgeous new tablet that becomes a full laptop — it's named 'Pixel Slate'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

At a New York City event on Tuesday, Google announced the Pixel Slate. It's a new tablet that becomes a laptop, and it runs on Google's Chrome OS.

null play

null

(Google)

  • Google unveiled the Pixel Slate on Tuesday morning: A tablet that also acts as a laptop, running Chrome OS.
  • The tablet is intended to compete with Microsoft's Surface Pro, and Apple's iPad Pro.
  • To that end, the Pixel Slate can be easily attached to the Pixel Slate Keyboard (sold separately) and used with a digital stylus.


Google has a brand new tablet: The Pixel Slate was introduced during a press event in New York City on Tuesday morning.

It's a new "convertible" device, which is to say that it can be used as a tablet, or as a laptop, or as a digital sketchpad. Through a keyboard — the Pixel Slate Keyboard — and a new digital stylus, the Pixel Slate takes on new forms.

Here's the Pixel Slate with the new stylus. play

Here's the Pixel Slate with the new stylus.

(Google)

Since the device is made by Google, it's running Google's operating system: Chrome OS. That's an important distinction, as this isn't an Android tablet.

Instead, the Pixel Slate is more of a Chromebook than anything else — designed to run Chrome-native software, including Google's suite (Docs, Calendar, etc.) and a broad variety of third-party applications.

Developing...

Top Articles

1 Tech These are Africa's most genius companies of 2018bullet
2 Tech Google just shut down Google+ for good — here are 17 other Google...bullet
3 Tech Over 1,300 people are asking CEO Marc Benioff to turn...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Walmart
Tech Walmart is looking into selling cannabis products in its Canadian stores
star wars
Tech Mark Hamill wants 'Star Wars' fans to campaign for Carrie Fisher to receive her Walk of Fame star early for the release of 'Episode IX'
null
Tech 32 of the most dangerous things science has strongly linked to cancer
pixel 3 google event
Tech Google just announced its latest smartphones — the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (GOOG, GOOGL)
X
Advertisement