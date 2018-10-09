Google's got a gorgeous new tablet that becomes a full laptop — it's named 'Pixel Slate'

At a New York City event on Tuesday, Google announced the Pixel Slate. It's a new tablet that becomes a laptop, and it runs on Google's Chrome OS.
It's a new "convertible" device, which is to say that it can be used as a tablet, or as a laptop, or as a digital sketchpad. Through a keyboard — the Pixel Slate Keyboard — and a new digital stylus, the Pixel Slate takes on new forms.
Since the device is made by Google, it's running Google's operating system: Chrome OS. That's an important distinction, as this isn't an Android tablet.
Instead, the Pixel Slate is more of a Chromebook than anything else — designed to run Chrome-native software, including Google's suite (Docs, Calendar, etc.) and a broad variety of third-party applications.
