GreenHouse Lab, the first female-focused tech accelerator program in Nigeria, has launched its first cohort with 9 startups.

The first of its kind in Nigeria, GreenHouse Lab will run through a three-month accelerator focused solely on early-stage, women-led technology start-ups in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as African run start-ups domiciled in the US or UK with products that are scalable in African markets.

Co-founded by Nichole Yembra and Tosin Durotoye, GreenHouse Lab also teamed up with Google Developers Launchpad to support the startup industry.

The partnership, “GreenHouse Lab Powered by Google Developers Launchpad,” will connect GreenHouse Lab to an elite group of the world’s top accelerators, access Google’s global network, insights from the company’s Silicon Valley-based startup programs, among others.

The nine startups selected for the first cohort are:

1. AllPro - Nigerian EdTech startup building an end-to-end lending platform for schools in Nigeria.

2. AMPZ.tv - An online media platform that connects the African sports ecosystem from grassroots using mobile and web technology

3. Bankly – It is a digital banking platform that enables users to top up their account using physical vouchers from agents within proximity

4. BitMama – A crypto-fiat exchange that allows customers and traders to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies in Africa.

5. Kozzi Homes – It helps by connecting clients to professionals in the housing industry.

6. Nicademia – A video streaming and content distribution animation company for promoting the culture and languages of Nigeria and other African countries.

7. Social Lender - A lending solution platform based on social reputation on mobile, online and social media platforms

8. Versus - Combines online and offline consumer data to give brands actionable and competitive insight

9. Xigma Input and Output Centre Technology - The startup demonstrated wireless electricity using a florescent bulb.

The program will run from mid-August to mid-November from the Vibranium Valley – Venture Garden Group’s tech campus in Lagos and will conclude with a Demo Day during which GreenHouse Capital will also invest a minimum of $100,000 in companies that qualify and reach specific milestones at the end of the program.

