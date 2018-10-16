Grimes and Elon Musk seem to have reconnected — here's what you need to know about the Canadian singer and producer who is spending time with Tesla's CEO (TSLA)

news

At the Met Gala in early May, a surprising new couple showed up on the red carpet: billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk and Canadian musician and producer Grimes.

While Musk has long been known to date successful and high-profile women, the two made a seemingly unlikely pairing. Shortly before they walked the red carpet together, Page Six announced their relationship and explained how they met — over Twitter, thanks to a shared sense of humor and a fascination with artificial intelligence.

Since they made their relationship public in May, the couple has continued to make headlines: Grimes for publicly defending Musk and speaking out about Tesla, and Musk for tweeting that he wants to take Tesla private, sparking an SEC investigation.

But shortly after Musk's run-in with the SEC, Grimes and Musk unfollowed each other on social media, igniting rumors that the pair had broken up.

Now, it appears that the couple is spending time together again: they were spotted with Musk's five sons at a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles last weekend.

For those who may still be wondering who Grimes is and how she and Musk ended up together, here's what you need to know about the Canadian singer and producer.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia. She attended a school that specialized in creative arts but didn't focus on music until she started attending McGill University in Montreal.

A friend persuaded Grimes to sing backing vocals for his band, and she found it incredibly easy to hit all the right notes. She had another friend show her how to use GarageBand and started recording music.

In 2010, Grimes released a cassette-only album called "Geidi Primes." She released her second album, "Halfaxa," later that year and subsequently went on tour with the Swedish singer Lykke Li. Eventually, she dropped out of McGill to focus on music.

In 2012, Grimes signed to the British indie label 4AD and released "Visions," which would become a breakout success. Two years later, Pitchfork named "Oblivion" the best song of the decade so far.

Grimes signed with Jay-Z's management company, Roc Nation, in 2013.

Grimes released her fourth studio album, "Art Angels," in the fall of 2015. The single of the album, "Flesh Without Blood," features a character she created named Rococo Basilisk who is "doomed to be eternally tortured by an artificial intelligence, but she's also kind of like Marie Antoinette," she told Fuse.

Beyond singing, Grimes is a producer, and she's been vocal about how the music industry and media treat female artists. "The thing that I hate about the music industry is all of a sudden it's like, 'Grimes is a female musician' and 'Grimes has a girly voice,'" she told the Fader. "It's like, yeah, but I'm a producer, and I spend all day looking at f---ing graphs and EQs and doing really technical work."

Grimes is also an avid gamer, and she has streamed herself playing the fantasy role-playing game "Bloodborne" on Twitch, the video-game-streaming platform.

Grimes attended the Met Gala in early May with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. At the time, reports said they had been "quietly dating" for the past few weeks.

Grimes and Musk met on Twitter. Musk was planning to make a joke about artificial intelligence — specifically, about the Rococo Basilisk character in her "Flesh Without Blood" video — and discovered she had beaten him to the punch.

Grimes has taken to Twitter several times to defend Musk and Tesla. In since-deleted tweets, Grimes said Musk has never tried to stop Tesla workers from unionizing and claims she has encouraged a union vote among Tesla employees.

Grimes recently contributed her talents to a song on Janelle Monae's new album, "Dirty Computer." After initially teasing an album of her own this year, she said on Instagram that she wouldn't be releasing new music "any time soon" and alluded to a rift between her and 4AD.

In July, Grimes wrote on Twitter that she and rapper Azealia Banks were collaborating on a song. A month later, Banks flew to Los Angeles to work on music with Grimes at one of Musk's properties, which was the beginning of a tumultuous story involving Banks, Grimes, and Musk.

The day before Banks arrived at Musk's house, he posted the now-infamous "funding secured" tweet.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," Musk tweeted on August 7, before issuing a formal statement on the company's website.

While at Musk's house, Banks said she overheard Musk "scrounging for investors." According to Banks, Grimes and Musk essentially went into hiding as Tesla sought funding.

Banks said the couple kept stringing her along with the promise of collaborating on music.

Grimes and Musk unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter shortly after, prompting rumors that they may have broken up.

In September, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk on charges that he made "false and misleading statements."

As part of the filing, the SEC revealed what Musk says his reasoning was for the exact price point: the filing stated that Musk claims he calculated the $420 price point based on a 20% premium on the day's closing share price, which resulted in a price of $419.

"Musk stated that he rounded the price up to $420 because he had recently learned about the number's significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend 'would find it funny, which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price,'" the filing read.

Musk later settled with the SEC. As part of the settlement, he agreed to step down as the chairman of Tesla's board of directors for three years and pay a $20 million fine.

Now, Grimes and Musk seem to have reconnected: the couple was spotted at a pumpkin patch last weekend with Musk's five sons. It was the first time they were spotted in public together since the SEC investigation.

Musk had refollowed Grimes (in mid-September) and unfollowed her (in late September). As of Monday, Musk once again follows Grimes on Twitter.

