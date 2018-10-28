Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech 'Halloween' easily wins the box office for a second-straight weekend, and has already brought in over $100 million domestically (CMCSA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The latest "Halloween" continues to be a cash cow for Universal and Blumhouse as the movie won the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend.

halloween universal play

halloween universal

(Universal)

  • "Halloween" won the box office for a second consecutive weekend, earning $32 million.
  • That puts the movie's domestic total to an incredible $127 million (it was made for only $10 million).
  • This marks the first time a "Halloween" movie has hit the $100 million milestone.

"Halloween" looks like it's going to have major staying power as we get closer to its namesake holiday.

In its second weekend in theaters, the new direct sequel to the 1978 original won the box office with an estimated $32 million.

The Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse production took home the box office crown for a second-straight weekend and now has a domestic cume of an eye-popping $127 million (the movie was only made for $10 million).

This marks the first time a movie in the "Halloween" franchise has hit the $100 million milestone.

Most of the competition stayed away this weekend, leaving the few new releases like the Gerard Butler submarine thriller "Hunter Killer" ($6.6 million) and the latest title from Rowan Atkinson's tired spy spoof franchise "Johnny English Strikes Again" ($1.6 million, though it's earned almost $100 million overseas) having no chance up against Michael Myers.

Though on the specialty release side, Amazon Studios' "Suspiria," the remake of the horror classic by Dario Argento, took in the top per-screen average of the year with $89,903 on two screens.

"Halloween" will have its first major test this coming weekend as titles like like Fox's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" hit the multiplexes.

Top Articles

1 Tech A $2 billion transit center in San Francisco shut down just months...bullet
2 Tech Short-seller Andrew Left is now long Tesla — but he's making a...bullet
3 Tech 7 places you can't find on Google Mapsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Victor Vescovo, a Wall Street investor who's traveled to the world's seven highest peaks, is now aiming to dive to its lowest caverns, the trenches in the sea floor.
Tech Humans are about to touch the deepest corners of the ocean for the first time — an endeavor as dangerous as landing on the moon
null
Tech There's a hidden iPhone keyboard with lots of adorable smiley faces — here's how to turn it on (AAPL)
The 2018 winner of the Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.
Tech The best astronomy pictures of the year are gorgeous reminders that we live on a rock that drifts through space
null
Tech If any of your apps don't work in MacOS Mojave, a small tweak in your settings might fix the problem (AAPL)
X
Advertisement