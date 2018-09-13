Pulse.com.gh logo
Hands-on with all the new iPhones Apple just introduced (AAPL)


The new iPhones haven't hit store shelves yet, but Business Insider got some hands on time at Apple's headquarters.

(Kif Leswing)

Apple introduced its new iPhone lineup on Wednesday.

The iPhone's flagship X series will now consist of three models.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max go on sale next week, on September 21.

The less-expensive and more colorful iPhone XR goes on sale on October 26.

Business Insider was at the launch event at Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters and was able to briefly handle the new devices after they were announced. Here's what we thought:

The iPhone XR is the most visually striking of the three new iPhone models. It comes in six colors.

(Kif Leswing)


Besides the colorful bodies, the iPhone XR is easy to identify by its single lens camera.

(Kif Leswing)


When I handled one, I could tell it was a little bit lighter than its siblings, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

(Kif Leswing)

That's because the XR is made out of stainless steel, as opposed to aluminum.



Another reason for the XR's lower price tag (it starts at $749 versus $999 for the XS) is because it uses older LCD screen technology.

(Kif Leswing)

But in my short time playing with the phones, I couldn't tell the difference between the XR's LCD technology and the iPhone XS and iPhone XR's OLED displays. The XR also has the same Face ID facial recognition sensor as last year's iPhone X and this year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max — thus the "notch" up top.



Despite the lower price, the XR phones are very premium-looking devices and will probably sell like hotcakes this holiday season.

(Apple)


Apple is also releasing two other new phones, although they're slightly pricier, starting at $999 and $1099. Say hello to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

(Kif Leswing)


They come in this great new muted gold color, and these models are distinguished by the dual-lens camera on the back.

(Kif Leswing)


The iPhone XS is nearly identical to last year's iPhone X, but the iPhone XS Max has a huge 6.5-inch screen, the biggest available on any iPhone.

(Kif Leswing)


The idea is that thanks to the new edge-to-edge screen design, it's got a bigger sized screen in a "Plus" model-sized body.

(Kif Leswing)


That meant it didn't feel too huge in my hand. And although it starts at a steep $1099, I can see the iPhone XS Max being very popular with those who can afford them.

(Apple)


