Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Henry Cavill will reportedly no longer play Superman, as DC focuses on Supergirl instead


Tech Henry Cavill will reportedly no longer play Superman, as DC focuses on Supergirl instead

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Henry Cavill is out as Superman in Warner Bros.' DC Comics movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The studio tried negotiating a deal for future cameos that fell through, and the actor will part ways.

batman v superman play

batman v superman

(Warner Bros.)

  • Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
  • THR reports that negotiations fell apart for Cavill to make a cameo in "Shazam!" next year.
  • Warner Bros. will focus on a Supergirl movie instead.

It's up, up, and away from Superman for actor Henry Cavill.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which cites anonymous sources, Cavill will no longer play Superman in future films. THR reports that negotiations broke down between Cavill and Warner Bros. over a cameo in next year's "Shazam!" due to scheduling conflicts, and the "door is now closing on other potential Superman appearances."

Warner Bros. did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cavill appeared in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" this summer and was recently cast in a Netflix adaptation of "The Witcher" book series.

Warner Bros. is instead focusing on a Supergirl movie, according to THR, which would most likely write out Cavill's Superman from the film mythology.

Cavill appeared as Superman/Clark Kent in 2013's "Man of Steel," 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and last year's "Justice League." The latter two were critically panned, and "Justice League" was a box-office disappointment.

"There's a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn't work," a source told THR.

Warner Bros. has been rethinking its superhero film strategy after "Justice League." Rather than a shared universe similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, future films will focus on standalone stories similar to "Wonder Woman," which only briefly alluded to a connection to a larger film universe.

"Aquaman" comes to theaters in December and will most likely distance itself from "Justice League," while "Shazam!," "Wonder Woman 1984," and "Joker" debut next year. A solo Batman movie is also in development which may or may not star Ben Affleck back in the title role.

Top Articles

1 Tech Hurricane Florence could bring 40 inches of rain and 13 feet of...bullet
2 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet
3 Tech 'Disaster is at the doorstep': Hurricane Florence is churning...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Why horseshoe crab blood is so expensive
IPHONE XS
Tech Apple is about to offer iPhones with more storage space than ever before (AAPL)
null
Tech Apple accidentally leaked all the colors of the three upcoming iPhones, hours before its huge launch event (AAPL)
null
Tech The Nintendo Switch online service costs $20 a year, granting access to classic games and long-awaited new features when it lights up on September 18 (NTDOY)