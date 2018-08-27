Here are the latest rumors about this year's iPhones — which some Apple insiders are reportedly calling an 'S' year (AAPL)

Apple could launch three new iPhone models this September. All three of the models could have an "iPhone X"-like design, with a screen the covers the entire front of the device except for a "notch" cutout for the facial recognition camera.
Apple is likely to launch new iPhones in September, as the Cupertino, California technology giant has done every year since 2012.
Now, we have a clearer view of what to expect, thanks to a Monday report in Bloomberg.
According to the report, some people inside Apple are calling this year an "S year," referring to Apple's old system of introducing a new design one year and then speed upgrades — the "S year" — the next.
Still, Apple could launch three new iPhone models this September, according to Bloomberg and other reports. All three of the models could have an "iPhone X"-like design, with a screen the covers the entire front of the device except for a cutout for the facial recognition camera, often referred to as a "notch."
Apple hasn't announced any of these devices and we still don't know what they will eventually be called.
Other devices that Apple could release as soon as next month include new Apple Watches and a new version of AirPods, the company's wireless earbuds.
We won't know the final details until Apple's annual launch event — which hasn't been announced yet. Business Insider will cover all the announcements live as they happen.