Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech Here are the new iPads and Macs the most accurate Apple analyst thinks Apple could launch next week at its New York event (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

We don't know for sure what Apple is planning to launch — iPads are a good guess — but TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has put out his best guesses in a note to investors distributed on Tuesday.

null play

null

(Getty)

  • Apple is expected to launch new iPads and Mac computers in Brooklyn, New York next Tuesday.
  • TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued an investor note with predictions for what to expect.

Apple is holding a media event in Brooklyn, New York next Tuesday.

We don't know what Apple is planning to launch but TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a track record of predicting Apple products before they launch based on the Asian supply chain, has put out his best guesses in a note to investors distributed on Tuesday.

He's expecting:

  • "Two new iPad Pro models will be equipped with USB-C, better displays, and a new-design Apple Pencil."
  • A new iPad Mini with a upgraded processor and lower-cost screen, but Kuo does not know if it will launch next week.
  • The note also predicts a new "low-price notebook model." This is the computer that might replace the MacBook Air in Apple's lineup.
  • The current Mac lineup including MacBook, iMac, and Mac Mini will get upgraded processors.

Kuo believes that Apple might launch its wireless charger, AirPower, and upgraded AirPods either in the fourth quarter or in the first quarter of next year.

Kuo's notes are targeted toward investors in Apple's Asian supply chain, and he identifies Luxshare, Everwin Precision, Radiant, and AOET as good bets to get more orders from Apple based on what it could launch next quarter.

Top Articles

1 Tech The new Ford Ranger pickup is being built at one of the carmaker's...bullet
2 Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost...bullet
3 Tech Battle of the big phones: How Google's new Pixel 3 XL compares...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech How much every 'Halloween' movie made opening weekend at the box office, including 2018's record-smashing entry
null
Tech Facebook is giving Messenger an overhaul to try and cut down on bloat — and adding a dark mode (FB)
null
Tech This incredible animation shows what 80,000 tons of garbage in the ocean looks like
null
Tech This $47 wearable device tracks your head movements to help you move in video games
X
Advertisement