Apple is expected to launch new iPads and Mac computers in Brooklyn, New York next Tuesday.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued an investor note with predictions for what to expect.

Apple is holding a media event in Brooklyn, New York next Tuesday.

We don't know what Apple is planning to launch but TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a track record of predicting Apple products before they launch based on the Asian supply chain, has put out his best guesses in a note to investors distributed on Tuesday.

He's expecting:

"Two new iPad Pro models will be equipped with USB-C, better displays, and a new-design Apple Pencil."

A new iPad Mini with a upgraded processor and lower-cost screen, but Kuo does not know if it will launch next week.

The note also predicts a new "low-price notebook model." This is the computer that might replace the MacBook Air in Apple's lineup.

The current Mac lineup including MacBook, iMac, and Mac Mini will get upgraded processors.

Kuo believes that Apple might launch its wireless charger, AirPower, and upgraded AirPods either in the fourth quarter or in the first quarter of next year.

Kuo's notes are targeted toward investors in Apple's Asian supply chain, and he identifies Luxshare, Everwin Precision, Radiant, and AOET as good bets to get more orders from Apple based on what it could launch next quarter.