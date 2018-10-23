We don't know for sure what Apple is planning to launch — iPads are a good guess — but TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has put out his best guesses in a note to investors distributed on Tuesday.
Apple is holding a media event in Brooklyn, New York next Tuesday.
He's expecting:
Kuo believes that Apple might launch its wireless charger, AirPower, and upgraded AirPods either in the fourth quarter or in the first quarter of next year.
Kuo's notes are targeted toward investors in Apple's Asian supply chain, and he identifies Luxshare, Everwin Precision, Radiant, and AOET as good bets to get more orders from Apple based on what it could launch next quarter.