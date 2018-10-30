There were some exciting announcements made at Apple's October event. Here were our top five favorites.
Apple held a splashy media event in Brooklyn on Tuesday to unveil its holiday menu of new laptops, iPads and other gadgets. Unlike the big event Apple hosted at its California headquarters in September to show off its new iPhone line-up, Tuesday's event was focused on computing devices designed for working and creating.
Here are some of the most important products that Apple unveiled on Tuesday: