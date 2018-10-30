news

BROOKLYN — Apple just held its second big event of the fall in New York City's most populous borough.

Apple held its first fall event in September, where it unveiled a new Apple Watch and three new iPhone models. On Tuesday, Apple unveiled new iPad Pros, Mac computers, and more. Business Insider was in attendance to see it all happen live.

Here's everything Apple announced at its big October event.

10:00 AM: Apple kicked off the event with a video of people using Apple devices around New York City's most iconic locations. At the end, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage.

10:01 AM: "New York is home to one of the most vibrant, creative communities on the planet," Cook said. "Today we're especially thrilled to be at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This is an historic center for the arts for over 150 years."

10:04 AM: Cook talked about how Apple products help people unleash their creativity, and used that to introduce the Mac. Apple played a brief black-and-white video showing celebrities and everyday people on their Apple laptops.

10:08 AM: Cook said Apple has sold 100 million Macs, but that customers love one Mac in particular, and bring it with them everywhere: the MacBook Air. "Unlike any MacBook that's come before or since, MacBook Air has become the most beloved MacBook ever."

10:09 AM: "It's time for a new MacBook Air," Cook said, "one that takes the MacBook Air experience even further in the areas that are most important to our customers. And of course, the one thing we all want in a MacBook Air is a Retina display." A short video played, introducing the new computer.

10:11 AM: Tim Cook introduced Laura Legros to talk about the new MacBook Air.

10:13 AM: The new MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display with 4 million pixels, and replaces the aluminum border around the display with a thin black bezel.

10:14 AM: The new MacBook Air comes with Touch ID. With just a touch of your finger, you can unlock your computer, buy something with Apple Pay, or retrieve your other passwords with managers like 1Password. The computer features the T2 chip, which is a secure enclave that protects your fingerprints and data.

10:15 AM: The new MacBook Air features Apple's latest third-generation keyboard and a trackpad that's 20% larger than before.

10:19 AM: The new MacBook Air is 25% louder than before, has two times more bass, and stereo sound. It also has a 3-microphone array for crystal-clear FaceTime calls, and also improves the voice recognition of Siri.

10:20 AM: The new MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt 3 ports for power and data transfer. It has an eighth-generation Intel dual-core CPU and has up to 16GB of RAM. It also comes with up to 1.5 terabytes of storage, and features all-day battery life: 12 hours of web browsing and 13 hours of iTunes movie playback.

10:21 AM: The new MacBook Air has 17% less volume than its predecessor, and it's incredibly thin: just 15.6 millimeters, which is 10% thinner than the previous MacBook Air. It weighs 2.75 pounds.

10:21 AM: The new MacBook Air is also made of 100% recycled aluminum. Pretty cool: Apple's metallurgy team had a breakthrough that allowed them to use the shavings of aluminum in a new alloy that can be used in new products. It's the "greenest Mac ever."

10:24 AM: The new MacBook Air will be available on November 7, but you can order it today. It starts at $1,199, which is $200 more than the MacBook Air used to cost — but Apple says it's still its most affordable Retina Mac you can buy.

10:25 AM: Tim Cook comes on stage to talk about a "small but mighty Mac." A short video plays, showing off a spaceship, but it's actually just a new Mac Mini.

10:27 AM: The new Mac Mini "is a beast on the inside," Apple says. Every Mac Mini starts with 4 cores, but you can also have it configured with 6 cores. These are 8th-generation CPUs with 60% faster graphics. It's five times faster than before.

10:29 AM: The previous Mac Mini featured up to 16GB of memory, but the new Mac Mini can be configured with 32GB or 64GB of memory. Every Mac Mini also has all-flash storage that's up to four times faster than before, and double the capacity of before, plus the T2 security chip. Apple made a new thermal system to make sure this new computer stays quiet.

10:30 AM: The new Mac Mini has four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI, USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet. You can even use more than one of them — you can string a number of them together to do a whole lot of processing.

10:31 AM: The base Mac Mini starts at $799. "It's by far the best value we've ever offered in a Mac Mini." You can order it starting today, and it will be available on November 7.

10:34 AM: Tim Cook came back on stage to talk more about "Today At Apple," and invited Apple's VP of retail Angela Ahrendts to come on stage.

10:34 AM: "You've heard us talk about retail as our largest product." Ahrendts talked about how how Today At Apple offers lessons, techniques and programming for customers and entrepreneurs. Apple has designed 60 new sessions for Today At Apple — you can see which sessions are available near you through the Apple Store app.

10:43 AM: Cook returned to the stage to talk about the iPad. "We've sold over 400 million iPads, making it the most popular tablet by far. No one else is even close. We've sold more iPads in the last year than all of the notebooks from the biggest notebook manufacturers. This makes iPad not only the most popular tablet, but the most popular computer in the world. That's pretty phenomenal!"

10:44 AM: "Today, we're announcing an all-new iPad Pro. It's going to push what you can do on iPad, or on any computer, even further." A video played, showing off the new iPad design: It has an edge-to-edge screen, and an Apple Pencil that attaches to the tablet magnetically and charges wirelessly.

10:46 AM: "This is the iPad we dreamed about building from the very beginning." The new iPad features an 11-inch LCD "Liquid Retina" display, the same technology used in the iPhone XR, that fits in the same footprint of the old 10.5-inch iPad. Apple also made a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is about the size of an 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper. Both iPad Pros are 5.9 mm thick and feature Face ID.

10:49 AM: No matter which way you use these iPads, they'll be rightside up. But they come with new gestures: You swipe from the top right corner to get the Control Center, and you swipe up from the bottom to get your dock. There are also plenty of gestures for multitasking.

10:50 AM: The new iPad Pro is powered by Apple's A12X Bionic chip, which features a 7-core GPU, an 8-core CPU, and 10 billion transistors. Workloads are now up to 90% faster, and graphics performance is 1,000 times faster. Apple says these new iPads are faster than 92% of all portable PCs and offers Xbox One-class graphics performance.

10:54 AM: The new iPad Pros support USB-C, which lets them connect to cameras, external displays, or music instruments. It even supports charge-out, so you can charge your iPhone with your iPad.

10:56 AM: The new Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad magnetically and charges wirelessly. Tapping the screen with the Apple Pencil wakes the iPad Pro and brings you to the notes app. You can tap twice on the Apple Pencil to change tools, and even customize your control settings.

10:58 AM: A handful of executives from Apple and other companies like Adobe and 2K took the stage to demonstrate the iPad Pro's performance in games and apps like Photoshop. Just trust us on this one: The new iPad looks incredibly powerful.

11:11 AM: The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, the 12.9-inch model starts at $999. Both models are available in LTE configurations as well. You can place your order starting today, and it will be available on November 7. Apple will continue to sell the old 10.5-inch iPad Pro for $649.

11:17 AM: Cook came back on stage to talk about "one quick update." Apple is shipping iOS 12.1 today, which supports Group FaceTime for up to 32 participants. It also supports eSIM support for iPhone XS and XR, and a whole bunch of new emojis.

11:18 AM: Cook went over the morning's announcements: the new Mac Mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new iPad Pros. "We love how people use our products to create truly wonderful things and put them out into the world. We always believed deeply in the power of creativity for its power to change things. We're so grateful to the people who create every single day." Cook then introduced a musical performer: Lana Del Rey.

