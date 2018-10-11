Here's how Google's new $800 Pixel 3 compares to the iPhone XS (GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL)

Apple and Google introduced their flagship phones less than a month apart: the iPhone XS and the Pixel 3, respectively. Here's how the two high-end devices stack up, from a specs standpoint.
Less than a month after the debut of the iPhone XS, we have another new high-end smartphone to consider: the Google Pixel 3.
Google unveiled its latest phone — along with a new smart-home device and a new tablet — at an event on Tuesday. The Pixel 3 isn't a major update from last year's Pixel 2, but it does have a few key improvements and changes: namely, a higher-end look and feel, wireless charging, a notched display on the XL version, and more.
Given that it's a premium phone, however, it's only natural to compare it to its most recent competition on the other side of the aisle: Apple's iPhone XS.
If you're in the market for a new phone, how do the two devices stack up? Here's the breakdown:
Here are the dimensions of each phone:
The Pixel 3 weighs 148 grams, while the iPhone XS clocks in at 177 grams.
You can get an iPhone XS in three storage options: 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.
By contrast, the Pixel 3 only comes in two storage options, and they're significantly lower than Apple's: 64 GB and 128 GB.
That being said, Google has one-upped Apple with its cloud storage, at least when it comes to your pictures: Google offers unlimited storage in Google Photos, while Apple makes you pay for iCloud storage if you want more than 5 GB.
The Pixel 3 comes in Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink.
The iPhone 8 comes in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold:
While the theme is similar, the iPhone XS is more metallic, while the Pixel 3 comes in more of a solid, opaque color.
The iPhone XS runs iOS 12, Apple's latest smartphone OS.
The Pixel 3 runs a stock version of Android 9 Pie straight out of the box. That means that it has Google's latest smartphone operating system, but it also doesn't have any unnecessary layers, or skins, on top of it like so many Android phones from other phone makers.
On the hardware side, the Pixel 3 and the iPhone XS have similarly high-end rear cameras, except for one major difference: The iPhone XS has two rear camera lenses, while the Pixel 3 uses only one.
However, both devices have a 12-megapixel lens, optical image stabilization, and portrait mode.
Where the Pixel 3 is expected to beat the iPhone XS is on the software side. Google announced a bunch of exciting software features that should make the Pixel 3 the superior camera:
Both the iPhone XS and the Pixel 3 have stellar front-facing cameras.
The iPhone XS has a 7-megapixel selfie camera that's part of Apple's TrueDepth camera system. You can take portrait lighting and portrait-mode selfies (with adjustable background blur), and create Animoji and Memoji.
The Pixel 3 has two 8-megapixel lenses on its selfie camera, one of which is wide-angle. That means the Pixel 3 can take wide-angle selfies, which can fit more people or more of the background in the shot. The Pixel 3 can also take portrait-mode selfies.
The iPhone XS starts at $999, or monthly payments of $49.91.
The Pixel 3 starts at $799, or monthly payments of $33.29.