In the wake of a bombshell New York Times story detailing Android creator Andy Rubin's departure from Google following a sexual misconduct investigation, CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to Alphabet employees.

In the memo, provided to Business Insider from a Google spokesperson, Pichai says that the company has fired 48 people for sexual harassment in the past two years, and claims that none of them received an exit package. He goes on to say that 13 of these people were senior managers or above.

Rubin, who's widely known as the "father of Android," was reportedly paid a $90 million exit package when he left Google in 2014 following allegations of sexual misconduct, including pressuring a Google employee to perform oral sex on him, The New York Times reported on Thursday. The Information reported last year that Google had found that Rubin was involved in an "inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate.

The Times reports that while Google and Rubin appeared publicly to part ways amicably, he still received an exit package even after Google investigators concluded the allegations against him were "credible."

You can read the full memo below sent from Pichai and Eileen Naughton, VP People Operations: