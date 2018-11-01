Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Here's what it was like at the Google walkout protest in San Francisco (GOOG, GOOGL)

Throngs of Google employees congregated in protest over the company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

Google workers congregated in San Francisco as part of a global walkout protesting sexual misconduct within the company.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)

Google employees across the globe participated in a walkout Thursday to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

The protest follows a bombshell New York Times report that identified high-ranking Google executives past and present as having been credibly accused of sexual misconduct — including Android co-creator Andy Rubin, who was reportedly given a $90 million severance package after an internal investigation into his behavior.

While Google's main headquarters is in Mountain View, right in the heart of Silicon Valley, it maintains a sizable office just north in San Francisco. What appeared to be hundreds of Google employees from the San Francisco office left their desks and gathered in front of the city's historic Ferry Building for a rally.

Here's what the Google walkout protest was like in San Francisco:

Google employees gathered in a plaza outside the company's San Francisco office at 345 Spear St. around 11am Thursday.

Google employees gathered in a plaza outside the company's San Francisco office at 345 Spear St. around 11am Thursday.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Many held banners at the ready. This one evokes Google's unofficial motto of many years

Many held banners at the ready. This one evokes Google's unofficial motto of many years

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Soon after 11am, employees spilled out of the plaza area and onto the sidewalks.

Soon after 11am, employees spilled out of the plaza area and onto the sidewalks.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


They began chanting slogans like, "No justice, no peace!"

They began chanting slogans like, "No justice, no peace!"

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


What appeared to be hundreds of workers flooded the sidewalks outside the Google office.

What appeared to be hundreds of workers flooded the sidewalks outside the Google office.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Many women wore teal ribbons on their lapels, a sign of solidarity with women who have survived sexual harassment.

Many women wore teal ribbons on their lapels, a sign of solidarity with women who have survived sexual harassment.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Many of the protestors carried signs referring to the $90 million severance package that the New York Times reported was paid out by Google to Android creator Andy Rubin following an investigation into allegations of his inappropriate behavior.

Many of the protestors carried signs referring to the $90 million severance package that the New York Times reported was paid out by Google to Android creator Andy Rubin following an investigation into allegations of his inappropriate behavior.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)

Source: The New York Times



Other banners demanded that "hara--holes" within the company be held accountable for their actions.

Other banners demanded that "hara--holes" within the company be held accountable for their actions.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


The phrase "Not okay, Google" was widespread, an apparent reference to the "OK Google" keyword that activates its Google Home speakers.

The phrase "Not okay, Google" was widespread, an apparent reference to the "OK Google" keyword that activates its Google Home speakers.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Employees kept to the sidewalks and did not interrupt traffic flow.

Employees kept to the sidewalks and did not interrupt traffic flow.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


They waited until it was their turn to cross intersections.

They waited until it was their turn to cross intersections.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that he supports the protests from his staff. "We are aware of the activities planned for Thursday and that employees will have the support they need if they wish to participate," he said in a statement.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that he supports the protests from his staff. "We are aware of the activities planned for Thursday and that employees will have the support they need if they wish to participate," he said in a statement.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



One employee brought attention to the company's demographics, which are still heavily weighted towards white males.

One employee brought attention to the company's demographics, which are still heavily weighted towards white males.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Employees marched along the Embarcadero, San Francisco's historic waterfront.

Employees marched along the Embarcadero, San Francisco's historic waterfront.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


The sidewalks were flooded with Googlers.

The sidewalks were flooded with Googlers.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Some continued to participate in chants, but most were quiet as they walked toward the city's Embarcadero Plaza in front of the Ferry Building.

Some continued to participate in chants, but most were quiet as they walked toward the city's Embarcadero Plaza in front of the Ferry Building.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


The plaza in front of the Ferry Building served as the official rallying point for protesters.

The plaza in front of the Ferry Building served as the official rallying point for protesters.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Organizers led the crowd in chants from a raised platform.

Organizers led the crowd in chants from a raised platform.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


At one point the organizer encouraged people to move toward the front with their signs, exclaiming through a microphone, "You're going to get fired, but it'll be worth it."

At one point the organizer encouraged people to move toward the front with their signs, exclaiming through a microphone, "You're going to get fired, but it'll be worth it."

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Choruses of "Show me what it means to be Google-y!" and "Time's up at Google!" echoed from the space.

Choruses of "Show me what it means to be Google-y!" and "Time's up at Google!" echoed from the space.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


The Google employees had flooded the entire plaza.

The Google employees had flooded the entire plaza.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Many chanted "Enough is enough!" as well.

Many chanted "Enough is enough!" as well.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Curious passerby paused to take in the protest.

Curious passerby paused to take in the protest.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


The organizer then read anonymous stories of inappropriate workplace behavior experienced at the company.

The organizer then read anonymous stories of inappropriate workplace behavior experienced at the company.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


After some 35 minutes, the protest ended.

After some 35 minutes, the protest ended.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


The throngs of Google workers exited the plaza.

The throngs of Google workers exited the plaza.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


The employees in San Francisco were just some of the thousands to have participated in Thursday's walkout.

The employees in San Francisco were just some of the thousands to have participated in Thursday's walkout.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)


Googlers in Colorado, New York, London, Tokyo, and other Google offices — including the Googleplex headquarters in Silicon Valley — all had similar walkouts of their own.

The Google walkout in San Francisco dispersed after 35 minutes.

(Katie Canales/Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



