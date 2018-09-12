Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's where and when to preorder the new iPhone XS and XR (AAPL)


Apple's newly-announced iPhones will be available to preorder soon, and they'll ship within a few weeks.

  • Apple just announced its new lineup of iPhones — the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.
  • Two of the models will be available for preorder on Friday, and should ship within a few weeks.
  • The XS starts at $999, the XS Max starts at $1099, and the XR starts at $749.

You just watched Apple show off all its new iPhones and you're itching to get your hands on one.

Now what do you do?

Starting on Friday, you can pre-order two of the new iPhone models, including the iPhone Xs Max, which boasts the largest screen ever available on an iPhone.

The iPhone Xs starts at $999 and will be available for pre-order on September 14. It hits store shelves on September 21.

The iPhone XS Max starts at $1.099, and will also be available for pre-order on September 14. It hits store shelves on September 21.

You'll be able to preorder the iPhone XS and XS Max here.

If you're interested in the iPhone Xr, the new entry-level device in the X family that comes in six colors, you'll have to wait a little longer though.

The Xr which starts at $749, won't be available for pre-order until October 19. It hits stores shelves on October 26.

You'll be able to preorder the iPhone here.

