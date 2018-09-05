Hit true-crime podcast 'Serial' is coming back this month with season 3

news

The true-crime podcast "Serial" has a set a premiere date for its anticipated third season.

The first two episodes of the season will debut on September 20, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

Season three of "Serial" will focus on a year's worth of stories within the Cleveland, Ohio, court system.

Its telling of many different stories will differ from the podcast's first and second seasons, which focused on one story over the course of a season. Some of the stories in season three will span two or three episodes, according to Variety.

"We chose Cleveland because they let us record everywhere," host Sarah Koenig said in an audio trailer for the new season. "Courtrooms, back hallways, judges chambers, the prosecutor's office. And then we followed those cases outside the building into neighborhoods, into people's houses, and into prison."

"Serial's" first season, released in 2014 as a spinoff of NPR's "This American Life," centered on an investigation into the 2000 murder case of Adnan Syed in Baltimore, Maryland. The second season followed the story of Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. soldier who was captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The first two seasons of "Serial" have been downloaded more than 340 million times.

The third season of the podcast is expected to be 10 episodes long but may be subject to change, according to Variety. It will be available for free on podcast apps including Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts starting on September 20.

Listen to the 7-minute trailer for the third season on podcast apps or the "Serial" target="_blank" website.