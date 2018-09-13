MTN Nigeria has the highest share of voice and internet subscription in the second quarter of 2018
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) telecoms report showed that MTN has 39,191,085 active internet subscribers followed by Glo with 27, 206, 445, Airtel with 25, 947,334 and EMTS, 10,807, 862 active subscribers.
“The telecoms data for Q2 2018 reflected that a total of 162,522,772 subscribers were active on voice as against 149,309,815 in Q1 2018 which represented 0.09% increase in subscribers base.
“Similarly, a total of 103,514,997 subscribers were active on the internet as against 100,923,580 in Q1 2018 which represented 2.57% growth in subscribers base,” the report stated
1. MTN 66,453,314
2. Glo 39, 885, 471
3. Airtel 39,730, 320
4. EMTS 16, 006, 007
For network porting within the period under review, a total of 38, 035 activities occurred. MTN received 5,273, Glo, 3, 079. Airtel, 4,547 and EMTS, 5,317.
In state by state report, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice and internet in Q2 2018 and closely followed by Ogun while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.
