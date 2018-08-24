How much the highest-paid stars on TV are making, from 'Big Bang Theory' to 'Game of Thrones'

news
How much are networks shelling out to bring Hollywood stars to TV?
In this age of proliferated programming, marquee names have become essential to bring sizable audiences to shows. And the competition among networks and producers has driven industry salaries to new heights.
At its height, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman reportedly negotiated $1 million salaries for the upcoming second season of HBO's Emmy-winning drama, "Big Little Lies."
And Jim Parsons of CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" made headlines this week for walking away from a reported two-year, $50 million paycheck for two more seasons of the sitcom, which CBS has subsequently decided to end in 2019.
Here's how much the highest-paid stars on TV are earning per-episode:
Note: Some salaries may include producing fees.
Jethro Nededog contributed to a previous version of this story.
$1,000,000 — Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
$1,000,000 — Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
$1,000,000 — Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)
Source: Variety
$1,000,000 — Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)
Source: Variety
$1,000,000 — Johnny Galecki, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)
Source: Variety
$825,000 – Meryl Streep, "The Nix" (Network TBA)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
$650,000 – Dwayne Johnson, "Ballers" (HBO)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
$650,000 – Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead" (AMC)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
$575,000 — Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
$525,000 — Mark Harmon, "NCIS" (CBS)
Source: Variety
$500,000 — Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Source: Variety
$500,000 — Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Source: Variety
$500,000 — Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Source: Variety
$500,000 — Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Source: Variety
$500,000 — Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Source: Variety
$500,000 — Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone" (Paramount Network)
Source: Variety
$450,000 — Claire Danes, "Homeland" (Showtime)
Source: Variety