How much the highest-paid stars on TV are making, including big raises for the stars of 'This Is Us'


The highest-paid actors include Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, who negotiated $1 million salaries for the second season of HBO's Emmy-winning drama "Big Little Lies," and Jim Parsons of "The Big Bang Theory," who is reportedly walking away from a two-year, $50 million paycheck.

Nicole Kidman on HBO's "Big Little Lies." play

Nicole Kidman on HBO's "Big Little Lies."

(HBO)

How much are networks shelling out to bring Hollywood stars to TV?

In this age of proliferated programming, marquee names have become essential to bring sizable audiences to shows. And the competition among networks and producers has driven industry salaries to new heights.

At its height, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman reportedly negotiated $1 million salaries for the upcoming second season of HBO's Emmy-winning drama, "Big Little Lies."

Jim Parsons of CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" made headlines last month for walking away from a reported two-year, $50 million paycheck for two more seasons of the sitcom, which CBS subsequently decided to end in 2019.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the five central stars of the NBC drama "This Is Us" renegotiated their contracts to make $250,000 each per episode for the show's third season.

Here's how much the highest-paid stars on TV are earning per-episode:

Note: Some salaries may include producing fees.

Jethro Nededog contributed to a previous version of this story.

$1,000,000 — Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Source: The Hollywood Reporter



$1,000,000 — Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

$1,000,000 — Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

$1,000,000 — Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

$1,000,000 — Johnny Galecki, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

$825,000 – Meryl Streep, "The Nix" (Network TBA)

$650,000 – Dwayne Johnson, "Ballers" (HBO)

$650,000 – Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead" (AMC)

$575,000 — Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)

$525,000 — Mark Harmon, "NCIS" (CBS)

$500,000 — Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

$500,000 — Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

$500,000 — Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

$500,000 — Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

$500,000 — Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

$500,000 — Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone" (Paramount Network)

$450,000 — Claire Danes, "Homeland" (Showtime)

$250,000 — Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" (NBC)

$250,000 — Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" (NBC)

$250,000 — Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)

$250,000 — Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us" (NBC)

$250,000 — Justin Hartley, "This Is Us" (NBC)

