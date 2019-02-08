Here is how Nigerians use the internet in 2019 according to a new report by Social media marketing platform Hootsuite.

The Global State of Digital in 2019 report discovered that there are 98.39 million internet users in the country. Compared to January 2018, there has been a 4 million increase in the number of internet users.

Despite this increase, overall internet penetration remains quite low, with only 50% of the population connected to the internet, compared to the global average of 57%.

Unlike Nigeria, Kenya has a really high level of internet penetration (84%), South Africa 54%, and Ghana 35%.

How Nigerians are using the internet in 2019

Of the 98.39 million Nigerian internet users, 54% access the internet on a daily basis while only 12% (24 million) have active social media accounts.

The report found that 3 hours 17 minutes is the average amount of time Nigerians spend using on social media. This is higher than the global average which is 3 hours 14 minutes.

WhatsApp is the most active social media platform in the country with 85% of users. The second is Facebook at 78%, Instagram is third at 57%, followed by FB Messenger at 54% and Youtube at 53%.

The top 10 search enquires made by Nigerians on Youtube in 2018 are: