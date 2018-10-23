news

Solar panels can come in many different shapes and sizes, but most people probably don't think of sunflowers to inspire the latest technology in clean, renewable energy.

The SmartFlower is an intelligent "sunflower" of solar panels that "blooms" at sunrise and tracks the sun from east to west, just like sunflowers do to maximize sun absorption.

SmartFlower Solar claims its panels produce energy with 40% more efficiency than other solar panels.

Watch the video above to see how these solar panels mimic the heliotropic properties of the sunflower.

Following is a transcript of the video.

SmartFlower was inspired by the heliotropic properties of the sunflower.

Heliotropism is when plants move in response to the direction of the sun.

Like a sunflower, the SmartFlower opens its panels when the sun rises.

It adjusts the tilt angle of its panels to follow the sun and maximize absorption.

Flower power to the rescue.