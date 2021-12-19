How to add a signature in Gmail to personalize your account

To add a signature to your Gmail, you'll have to access the Settings menu online. This can be done from any browser on your Mac or PC . In the "General" section, scroll until you find the "Signature" options to add your own personal sign-off. This will be added to the end of all outgoing messages.

Additionally, you can make changes to this at any time, whether it's a job title update, a new link, or adding a social media handle. Follow the same steps to access the menu whenever you'd like to edit.

Here's how to add a signature in Gmail.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to add a signature in Gmail

1. Open Gmail on the browser of your choice on a Mac or PC .

2. Click the gear icon in the upper right hand corner to open the Settings dropdown menu. This appears on any page.

3. Click "Settings."

Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will bring you to an extensive Settings menu. In the first General tab, scroll down until you find the "Signature" section.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Change the selected option from "No signature" to the second bubble next to an empty text box.

6. Enter your desired signature. You can change this at any time by following the same steps.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. Scroll to the very bottom of the page and click "Save Changes" to complete the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech :

See Also: