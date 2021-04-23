RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  BI  >  Tech

How to flip an image in Photoshop to get the mirror image of any photo

Authors:

Emma Witman

You can easily flip an image in Photoshop to mirror any photo with a simple edit.

Photoshop app logo app store
Stefany Luna De Linzy/Shutterstock
Selfies have been all the rage this decade.

But did you know that there are iconic mirror selfies going back more than half a century ?

Mirror selfies can make for edgy, artistic shots, but should be done with some caution: if you want any letters or symbols to appear as they should in a mirror-taken self portrait, you'll need to flip the image before you publish it.

Fortunately, Photoshop CC 2020 makes it easy to create a mirror image of your mirror pics, so that your selfies get their message across accurately.

Here are three simple steps to do that:

1. Open Photoshop CC 2020 and select "Open" and then select the file you want to flip. If you haven’t installed it yet, download Adobe Photoshop CC free.

How to flip an image in Photoshop
How to flip an image in Photoshop Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Select "Image" from the main toolbar at the top, then scroll to "Image Rotation" then select "Flip Canvas Horizontal."

How to flip an image in Photoshop
How to flip an image in Photoshop Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Now, you'll want to save your flipped image. Go back to "File," then "Save As" and choose the same name to overwrite the non-flipped version if you don't need it anymore, or choose a new name to have a version of both your flipped and non-flipped photos.

How to flip an image in Photoshop
How to flip an image in Photoshop Emma Witman/Business Insider

