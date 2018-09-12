Hurricane Florence could bring 40 inches of rain and 13 feet of floodwater in a 'catastrophic' landfall

news

Category-4 Hurricane Florence is surging toward the US East Coast with sustained wind speeds of 130 mph.

It is forecast to hit the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday or Friday. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday it was 575 miles from the shore.

The winds will likely weaken, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says it will still be "an extremely dangerous major hurricane."

Experts say that the worst damage from the hurricane will be caused by widespread flooding.

The NHS warned of "catastrophic" flash flooding from rainfall totals as high 40 inches and a "life-threatening" storm surge as high as 13 feet.

President Trump said on Tuesday that the government was "absolutely, totally prepared."

At least 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate.

Hurricane Florence is forecast to hit the US East Coast as early as tomorrow, and is predicted to bring up to 40 inches of rain and 13 feet of floodwater, levels deemed "catastrophic" by experts.

The category-4 hurricane was carrying sustained winds of 130 mph as of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC warned that Florence's storm surge — sea water forced inland by the power of the storm — could prove "life-threatening" and lead to "catastrophic" flash flooding far inland.

The National Weather Service called Hurricane Florence "the storm of a lifetime" on Tuesday.

This GIF, shared by meteorologist Jeff Ranieri, shows the danger of high storm surge. In this simulation, 12 feet of extra water is enough to almost submerge a home.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC said.

The hurricane is expected to produce "heavy and excessive rainfall," according to the NHC. It warns of "significant" river flooding even far from coastal areas.

Winds are expected to reach tropical storm strength on Thursday, with the NHC urging that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."

The GIF below visualizes the hurricane swirling over the Atlantic on Wednesday. The color scale on the right side shows the brightness temperature, which is a measurement of intensity.

The graphs were produced by Tropical Tidbits, which used data from meteorological services in countries including the US, Canada, Germany, and Japan.

The map below shows the probable path of strong winds from Wednesday to Monday, according to the latest forecast.

This clip from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) satellites shows the hurricane approach the east coast on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place in coastal areas of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The map below shows the probable path of the storm's center over the next few days. "Hazardous conditions," such as heavy wind, rainfall, and floods, can take place outside the zone identified on the map, the NHC said.

Hurricane Florence "could be the most dangerous storm in the history of the Carolinas," the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) administrator, Brock Long, warned on Tuesday afternoon. North Carolina most recently experienced a Category 4 storm in 1954.

About one million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes. Millions of others have been stockpiling supplies such as gas cans, generators, plywood, and sand bags, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the safety of Americans is his "absolute highest priority" and that the government is "totally prepared" and "sparing no expense" as the hurricane approaches.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that "We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida." "We are ready for the big one that is coming!"

He also wrote that his administration did "an unappreciated great job" in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria in 2017.

He was doubling down on comments he made on Tuesday, when he said that his administration's response in Puerto Rico was an "unsung success" and "incredibly successful," despite a study commissioned by the Puerto Rican government and released in late August stating that nearly 3,000 people died in the wake of the storm.

Two other hurricanes, Isaac and Helene, are also spinning in the Atlantic Ocean. The map below, published early Wednesday morning, shows their approximate locations.

