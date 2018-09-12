Hurricane Florence has swollen larger than the whole of North Carolina, and is due to start pounding the US coast tomorrow

news

Hurricane Florence is moving toward the US East Coast with sustained wind speeds of 130 mph, making it a category-4 storm.

Hurricane-force winds are forecast to hit the Carolinas late Thursday or early Friday

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the hurricane was 485 miles from the North Carolina coast.

The area affected by tropical storm-force winds is now 73,000 square miles, according to CNN. North Carolina is around 53,000 square miles.

The NHS warned of "catastrophic" flash flooding from rainfall totals as high 40 inches and a "life-threatening" storm surge as high as 13 feet.

Hurricane Florence has swollen as it approaches the US coast, and is now bigger than the entire state of North Carolina. Hurricane-force winds are predicted to arrive on the US mainland as soon as Thursday evening.

The hurricane is predicted to bring up to 40 inches of rain and 13 feet of floodwater, levels deemed "catastrophic" by experts.

Florence's winds on Wednesday cover an area more than 73,000 square miles, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller — greater than North Carolina's size of 53,819 square miles.

The GIF below visualizes a possible trajectory for the hurricane, based on satellite data. The darker colors identify more intense parts of the storm.

The category-4 hurricane was carrying sustained winds of 130 mph as of 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC warned that Florence's storm surge — sea water forced inland by the power of the storm — could prove "life-threatening" and lead to "catastrophic" flash flooding far inland.

This animation, shared by meteorologist Jeff Ranieri, shows the danger of high storm surge. In this simulation, 12 feet of extra water is enough to almost submerge a home.

The National Weather Service branch in Wilmington, North Carolina said on Tuesday that Hurricane Florence is likely to be "the storm of a lifetime" for the area.

The storm was 485 miles off the North Carolina coast at 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Here is what it looked like a few hours earlier.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC said.

The hurricane is expected to produce "heavy and excessive rainfall," according to the NHC. It warns of "significant" river flooding even far from coastal areas.

FEMA has urged anyone living in an evacuation zone to leave the area immediately. Jeff Byard, the Associate Administrator for Fema's Office of Response and Recovery, said on Wednesday morning that while homes and roads can be prepared, "We cannot repair loss of life. The time to evacuate is now."

"This is not going to be a tropical storm … this is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast."

Winds are expected to reach tropical storm strength late Thursday or early Friday, with the NHC urging that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."

The map below shows the probable path of strong winds from Wednesday to Monday, according to the latest forecast.

This clip from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) satellites shows the hurricane approach the east coast on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Read more: Here are the areas that could get hit by Hurricane Florence

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place in coastal areas of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The map below shows the probable path of the storm's center over the next few days. "Hazardous conditions," such as heavy wind, rainfall, and floods, can take place outside the zone identified on the map, the NHC said.

Read More: Here's a map of all the areas that could get hit

Hurricane Florence "could be the most dangerous storm in the history of the Carolinas," the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) administrator, Brock Long, warned on Tuesday afternoon. North Carolina most recently experienced a Category 4 storm in 1954.

About one million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes. Millions of others have been stockpiling supplies such as gas cans, generators, plywood, and sand bags, according to the Associated Press.

In a video on Wednesday, President Donald Trump urged people to evacuate if they are urged to do so by local officials. "Get out of its way. Don’t play games with it. It’s a big one. Maybe as big as they’ve seen. Tremendous amounts of water," he said.

"The storm will come, it will go. We want everybody to be safe."

Two other hurricanes, Isaac and Helene, are also spinning in the Atlantic Ocean. The map below, published early Wednesday morning, shows their approximate locations.

Read more: Hurricane Florence and 2 other hurricanes are swirling in the Atlantic. Here's what they look like from space.