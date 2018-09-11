Hurricane Florence is close to hitting Category 5 as it surges toward the US East Coast

news

Hurricane Florence is surging toward the US East Coast with sustained wind speeds of 130 mph.

It was expected to strengthen to a Category 5 storm within 36 hours.

Now in the northwest Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, it is expected to hit the Carolinas on Friday morning and move inland.

The National Hurricane Center said it could bring devastating storms, rain, and floods.

One million people have been ordered to evacuate.

The hurricane closing in on the US East Coast is forecast to strengthen into a Category 5 storm, the most intense category label on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, within 36 hours.

As of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Hurricane Florence was carrying sustained winds of about 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm, currently at Category 4, had been carrying a sustained wind speed of 140 mph earlier in the day. The NHC said that the storm is likely to re-strengthen over the next day.

Hurricane Florence is located in the northwestern Atlantic Ocean, near Bermuda, and southwest of the Carolinas. As of Tuesday morning, it was moving toward the US coast at 15 mph.

The map below shows the probable path of tropical-storm-force winds from Tuesday to Sunday.

The NHC reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday that Florence could approach "Category 5 strength within the next 24 to 36 hours."

Category 5 is the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is used to assess the intensity of hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean and northern Pacific Ocean. It is also used to estimate potential property damage and coastal flooding.

Storms with sustained wind speeds of 157 mph or higher are labeled Category 5.

Read more: Here are the areas that could get hit by Hurricane Florence

The storm could remain powerful as it passes over the US mainland and could penetrate as far as Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania.

The NHC on Tuesday warned of a "life-threatening storm surge" and "damaging hurricane-force winds" along the coastlines of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

It also said "life-threatening freshwater flooding" and "a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event" could take place in those states and move inland for hundreds of miles.

A buoy from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration located about 80 nautical miles north of the eye of the storm reported tropical-storm-force winds over several hours on early Tuesday morning and sea levels as high as 23 feet.

The map below shows the probable path of the storm center over the next few days. "Hazardous conditions," such as heavy wind, rainfall, and floods, can take place outside the projected zone, the NHC said.

Hurricane Florence was poised to make landfall early Friday somewhere around North Carolina and South Carolina. It is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and continue moving inland.

It could inflict the hardest hurricane on the Carolinas in recent history. North Carolina most recently experienced a Category 4 storm in 1954.

The two Carolinas, as well as Virginia, have declared a state of emergency as they make preparations.

About 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes. Millions of others have been stockpiling supplies such as gas cans, generators, plywood, and sand bags, according to the Associated Press.

Read more: The 16 most destructive hurricanes in US history

President Donald Trump on Monday night approved emergency declarations in the Carolinas and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in response efforts.

Two other hurricanes, Isaac and Helene, are also spinning in the Atlantic Ocean. The map below, published early Tuesday morning, shows their approximate locations.

Read more: Hurricane Florence and 2 other hurricanes are swirling in the Atlantic. Here's what they look like from space