Hurricane Florence's winds are starting to hit the North Carolina coast, with 'life-threatening' storm surges and flooding expected

news

The outer bands of Hurricane Florence, now a Category 2 storm with winds of up to 105 mph, have started to hit the North Carolina coast. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to arrive later today.

The National Hurricane Center warned of "life-threatening storm surge and rainfall" in the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect from the Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.

Over 5 million people are under hurricane warnings as of Thursday morning.

The outer bands of Hurricane Florence, now a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of up to 105 mph, are starting to hit North Carolina's coast.

Hurricane Florence's center is expected to make landfall somewhere near the border between North and South Carolina on Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). But the storm's intensity will be felt starting Thursday, and it brings a risk of life-threatening storm surge and rainfall.

"If you are in the path of Florence, please stay safe and take shelter today," FEMA said on Twitter Thursday morning. "Communicate with family and friends. Let them know where you are and how you’ll stay in touch."

The NHC has issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for the coastal areas between the South Santee River in South Carolina and Duck, North Carolina as well as Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. Powerful waves and walls of water are expected to rush inland when the storm arrives, bringing catastrophic flooding. North Carolina's barrier islands, from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout could see the biggest storm surge: between 9 and 13 feet.

Much of the rest of the Carolina coastline, from the Virginia border down to Edisto Beach, South Carolina is under hurricane and storm surge watch. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 80 miles from Florence's center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

"This is a very serious storm. The power could go out for many weeks," Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday morning.

Florence is expected to slow down considerably late Thursday and Friday, according to the NHC, meaning it will likely sit over the Carolinas late into the weekend, pounding the area near the shore with rain.

Read More: Where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall

Evacuation orders

Around 5.25 million people live in areas under hurricane warnings or watches, and 4.9 million live in places covered by tropical storm warnings or watches, the National Weather Service said, per The Associated Press

"Storm surge is why many of you have been placed under evacuation, and we are asking citizens to please heed the warning. Your time is running out," Long said.

Florence was hovering about 145 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, on Thursday morning and 195 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The storm was moving northwest at about 10 mph.

Five states have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm: Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland, along with Washington, DC.

Evacuation orders are in place in one of South Carolina's four coastal counties. Virginia's governor, Ralph Northam, issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of the state's low-lying coastal areas as well. In North Carolina, evacuations have been ordered in Dare County, which includes the Outer Banks, as well as other coastal counties, according to The Observer.

In a press conference on Wednesday, North Carolina's governor, Roy Cooper, warned residents: "Disaster is at the doorstep. If you're on the coast there is still time to get out safely."

The storm could leave thousands of buildings flooded. Duke Energy, the Carolinas' major power supplier, said up to 3 million customers could lose power, perhaps for weeks, according to The New York Times.

"This may be a marathon, not a sprint," Cooper added.

Read More: The 14 most important things you should do to prepare for a hurricane

The latest Florence forecast

Florence is currently a Category 2 hurricane, meaning it has maximum wind speeds between 96 and 110 mph.

Predicting hurricane paths is a difficult science, and there are still uncertainties about this storm's track. But if predictions hold, Florence's center could make landfall in North Carolina on Saturday morning.

"A life-threatening storm surge is now highly likely along portions of the coastlines of South Carolina and North Carolina, and a storm surge warning is in effect for a portion of this area," the NHC said Thursday.

Heavy rainfall, up to 10 inches, may extend as far inland as Charlotte, North Carolina's largest city, and Raleigh, its capital. The NHC also said the storm's effects — including rain, high winds, rip currents, and tidal surges — would most likely be felt outside the "cone of probability" and could extend hundreds of miles from the storm's center.

The chart below shows the probability that an area that will see winds of at least 39 mph. The area in purple corresponds to a 90% or higher probability of experiencing those gusts.

Heavy rains are expected

Hurricane Florence is predicted to slow over the Carolinas and Virginia, where rainfall totals could reach 40 inches.

Sluggish or stalled hurricanes — like Hurricane Harvey, which flooded swaths of Houston, Texas, and the Gulf Coast last year — can become even more dangerous as they stick around, pouring rain.

These types of slow-moving hurricanes are becoming more frequent. Recent research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that storms had slowed by an average of 10% over land between 1949 and 2016.

Read more: Why the deluge from Hurricane Florence could could be so intense

Other storms are churning as well

There are three other named storms in the Atlantic right now Tropical Storm Isaac is about 50 miles southwest of Dominica, with sustained wind speeds of about 45 mph. The NHC has issued a tropical storm warning for the islands of Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe.

Tropical Storm Helene has wind speeds of 70 mph, and will likely approach the Azores, an autonomous region of Portugal, late Saturday or Sunday. It's not close enough to land for any watches or warnings to be in effect now, though.

Subtropical storm Joyce has sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Olivia is heading toward the Hawaiian island of Lanai, moving West with 40 mph winds. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Oahu and Maui county. Dangerously high surf is expected to last through the night on the main Hawaiian islands, according to the NHC.

Read more of Business Insider's hurricane coverage: