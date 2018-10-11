Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Hurricane Michael could push a dangerous 'red tide' algae bloom inland — where people could breathe in the toxins


Tech Hurricane Michael could push a dangerous 'red tide' algae bloom inland — where people could breathe in the toxins

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Some scientists say Hurricane Michael, which made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, will push the toxic "red tide" algae inland and expose more people to health issues. Other scientists, however, believe the red tide will die soon after going inland.

Hurricane Michael 4x3 play

Hurricane Michael 4x3

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Twitter/NOAA/Business Insider)

  • Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm to hit the US since 1969, made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon.
  • The Florida Pandhandle has seenhigh levels of a toxic "red tide" this year.
  • Red tide algae has killed significant amounts of marine life, and it can cause respiratory issues among people, especially those with asthma.
  • Some scientists say Michael will push the algae inland and expose more people to health issues.
  • Other scientists, however, believe the red tide will die soon after going inland.

With Hurricane Michael making landfall Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Panhandle is facing the possibility of additional complications from a toxic "red tide" algae bloom.

The red tide has been plaguing the Gulf of Mexico since last fall, turning clean coastlines a mud-red color and killing off wildlife. Waters on the southwest coast of Florida have been in this state for months, and the red tide has reportedly spread to the Miami area.

In addition to killing marine life, the toxic algae can cause respiratory problems among people, especially those with asthma.

The Florida Panhandle has already high levels of the toxic algae this year. Hurricane Michael could push the red tide inland and expose more of Florida's population to the problem, Bloomberg reported.

"A storm surge or king tide could bring red tide up onto land,” Larry Brand, a professor of marine biology and ecology at the University of Miami, told Bloomberg. “The toxin would get into the air and people would be breathing it."

The health effects are hard to predict because this is the first time a severe hurricane has hit Florida amid a serious red tide, according to Bloomberg. Michael is the strongest storm to hit the United States since 1969 — stronger than both Hurricanes Katrina and Andrew. It is expected to bring a storm surge of up to 14 feet in some areas.

Some scientists, however, say the algae will die soon after going inland. Frank Muller-Karger, a biological oceanography professor at the University of Maryland, told Bloomberg that the red tide will lack a nutrient supply if it spreads onto land.

Serge Thomas, a professor of environmental studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, told USA Today that Hurricane Michael could slow algae growth if it lowers temperatures in Florida. USA Today also reported that storm winds could end up breaking up the red tide and pulling it away from beaches.

Top Articles

1 Tech 'Women have been saying it works for 10,000 years': 400 women will...bullet
2 Tech These are Africa's most genius companies of 2018bullet
3 Tech ‘Potentially catastrophic’ Hurricane Michael is now a major...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A woman checks on her vehicle as Hurricane Michael passes through in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Tech Freakishly warm ocean water is a major reason why Hurricane Michael became the strongest storm in decades
saudi arabia mbs Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Tech A Google linked exec and a former US politician have dropped out of a Saudi project after journalist's disappearance
A composite image showing a woman spray painting on the plywood over her daughter's business on Tuesday in Mexico Beach, Florida, and a satellite view of the hurricane off the Florida coast.
Tech Hurricane Michael is lashing Florida, Alabama, and Georgia — here's where its path is heading
A storm chaser climbs into his vehicle during the eye of Hurricane Michael to retrieve equipment after a hotel canopy collapsed in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Tech Early videos of Hurricane Michael reveal the scale of the storm's destruction in the Florida Panhandle
X
Advertisement