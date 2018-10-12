Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Hurricane Michael: Devastating photos show how Tyndall Air Force base and its F-22 Raptors got rocked


Tech Hurricane Michael: Devastating photos show how Tyndall Air Force base and its F-22 Raptors got rocked

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A "number of aircraft were left behind in hangars due to maintenance or safety reasons, and all of those hangars are damaged," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said, according to Military.com. And some of them may be F-22 Raptors, the Air Force's prized air superiority fighters.

An aircraft hangar damaged by Hurricane Michael is seen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2018. play

An aircraft hangar damaged by Hurricane Michael is seen at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2018.

(Reuters)

Hurricane Michael ripped through the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, killing at least four people in the state and causing severe damage.

The Category 4 storm also rocked Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Florida, likely damaging several aircraft, possibly even the US Air Force's prized F-22 Raptors.

"A number of aircraft were left behind in hangars due to maintenance or safety reasons, and all of those hangars are damaged," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said, according to Military.com.

"We anticipate the aircraft parked inside may be damaged as well, but we won't know the extent until our crews can safely enter those hangars and make an assessment," Stefanek added.

Here's what some of the damage looks like.

Here's the only photo we've seen yet of one of the F-22s left behind. The hangar is clearly damaged, but it's unclear if the Raptor was as well.

Here's the only photo we've seen yet of one of the F-22s left behind. The hangar is clearly damaged, but it's unclear if the Raptor was as well. play

Here's the only photo we've seen yet of one of the F-22s left behind. The hangar is clearly damaged, but it's unclear if the Raptor was as well.

(Reuters)


Here's another badly damaged hangar shot from a helicopter by a storm chasing group called WXChasing.

Here's another badly damaged hangar shot from a helicopter by a storm chasing group called WXChasing. play

Here's another badly damaged hangar shot from a helicopter by a storm chasing group called WXChasing.

(WXChasing)

The video from WXChasing was first spotted by Tyler Rogoway at The War Zone.



Inside the hangar appears to be two QF-16s, which are retired F-16s that help train the next generation of fighter jets.

Inside the hangar appears to be two QF-16s, which are retired F-16s that help train the next generation of fighter jets. play

Inside the hangar appears to be two QF-16s, which are retired F-16s that help train the next generation of fighter jets.

(WXChasing)


Also inside are what appear to be two Mitsubishi MU-2s, which are turboprop planes.

Also inside are what appear to be two Mitsubishi MU-2s, which are turboprop planes. play

Also inside are what appear to be two Mitsubishi MU-2s, which are turboprop planes.

(WXChasing)


Several static displays of decommissioned aircraft were damaged too.

Several static displays of decommissioned aircraft were damaged too. play

Several static displays of decommissioned aircraft were damaged too.

(WXChasing)


Including an F-15 Eagle, which appears to have flipped over.



The storm also damaged several buildings on the base.

The storm also damaged several buildings on the base. play

The storm also damaged several buildings on the base.

(WXChasing)


And flipped over trailers.

And flipped over trailers. play

And flipped over trailers.

(WXChasing)


Even the entrance to Tyndall was severely damaged.

A sentry stands guard at the damaged entrance to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 play

A sentry stands guard at the damaged entrance to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018

(Associated Press)


You can watch the full video from WXChasing below.



Top Articles

1 Tech Here's how Google's new $800 Pixel 3 compares to the iPhone XS...bullet
2 Tech Surreal photos show the devastation left in Florida by Hurricane...bullet
3 Tech Tech gets demolished: The 5 hottest tech stocks just lost $172...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ryan Gosling stars as 38-year-old Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon.
Tech 22 astounding facts about the moon landing from 'First Man' that are actually true
YubiKey Neo
Tech After millions of Facebook accounts were hacked, here's how to secure your social media accounts and operating systems (FB)
The new Apple Watch Series 4.
Tech 23 tips and tricks to get the most out of your Apple Watch (AAPL)
Cat selfie
Tech Snapchat just introduced new selfie filters meant specifically for your cat (SNAP)
X
Advertisement