Hurricane Michael hi Florida with up to 155 mph winds— here's how it compares to other destructive storms in US history


Here's how Hurricanes Florence and Michael compare to other devastating storms that have hit the US in recent history. In many cases, the wind speed isn't the only factor in how costly the storms were.

  • This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence off the eastern coast of the United States on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.  NOAA via AP  
Hurricane Michael hit Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, battering the state with winds up to 155 mph. The storm is now making its way through the Carolinas.

Michael left severe damage and flooding in its wake and has toppled or washed away entire buildings. There have been two deaths reported so far.

For comparison, here's a look at the strength of and damage caused by other notable storms that hit the US in recent years.

In many cases, the maximum wind speed isn't the biggest factor in how deadly or costly a hurricane wound up being. Often, storm surge — the rapid rise of water pushed onto shore as a result of a hurricane's winds — and rainfall can have more disastrous consequences.

Some of the numbers for hurricanes Florence and Michael are still up in the air, but here is what's estimated so far.

