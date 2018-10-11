Hurricane Michael hi Florida with up to 155 mph winds— here's how it compares to other destructive storms in US history

news

Hurricane Michael hit Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, battering the state with winds up to 155 mph. The storm is now making its way through the Carolinas.

Michael left severe damage and flooding in its wake and has toppled or washed away entire buildings. There have been two deaths reported so far.

For comparison, here's a look at the strength of and damage caused by other notable storms that hit the US in recent years.

In many cases, the maximum wind speed isn't the biggest factor in how deadly or costly a hurricane wound up being. Often, storm surge — the rapid rise of water pushed onto shore as a result of a hurricane's winds — and rainfall can have more disastrous consequences.

Some of the numbers for hurricanes Florence and Michael are still up in the air, but here is what's estimated so far.