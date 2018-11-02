Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech I find myself watching more movies and shows with subtitles on, and you should too

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Reading the text for that movie or TV show you're watching gives you a different level of comprehension.

stranger things play

stranger things

(Netflix)

  • I've been watching more movies and TV shows with the subtitles on, even when I don't necessarily need them.
  • You should try it, too, as there are several benefits to subtitles.

Lately I've been watching more movies and TV shows with subtitles on. And I'm really into it.

It started out of necessity. Too often I'd find myself missing what somebody was saying on the screen, especially during those quiet-but-crucial moments in movies and shows. Adding subtitles negated the need for rewinding over and over again.

But when I kept the subtitles on, even when I didn't need to rewind for that moment I missed, I found myself catching more details than ever before.

I was learning character names, and their proper spellings. I was catching important lines said off-screen. I was catching song lyrics.

Reading the words on screen gave me a new level of comprehension, even for shows or movies I've seen more than once. I could actually see the names of diseases, and medicines, and procedures while watching medical dramas. Plots became generally easier to follow. And I grew an appreciation for shows that were well-written — seeing the script for "The Haunting of Hill House" gave me a deeper level of appreciation for the wordsmiths behind the show.

Read more: Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' cast couldn't sleep and felt 'crazed' during filming

Subtitles aren't always ideal — they do kind of ruin some stand-up comedy sets, for example — but give them a try sometime. At the very least, we could all do with reading more often.

Top Articles

1 Tech LIVE: Apple Q4 EARNINGS (AAPL)bullet
2 DéMars South African Banker creates Africa’s first true cryptocurrency...bullet
3 Strategy We used the WhatsApp banking services of Access Bank, First...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

dracula
Tech The 8 movies coming to Netflix in November that are worth watching
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Tech 'There wasn’t some other way to do this' — Elon Musk says 'everyone' at Tesla was working 100-hour weeks to ramp up Model 3 production (TSLA)
null
Tech Elon Musk says Apple doesn't really 'blow people's minds' anymore (AAPL, TSLA)
haunting of hill house
Tech Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' director says 1 particular episode is the 'heart of the show' and made him cry
X
Advertisement