I currently have 204 apps on my iPhone X.

Yes, it's more than I'll ever need. But I keep it from getting overwhelming by organizing all of my apps into folders, and I keep everything on one page, so anything I need from my phone can be accessed right away.

Here's how I organize my hundreds of iPhone apps:

First, let's quickly talk numbers.

A single page on an iPhone home screen supports up to six rows and four columns of apps — that's 24 spots to start.

You also have four open slots at the very bottom of the screen, known as the "dock."

That's 28 total slots for you to organize all of your various apps.

I break my home screen into three sections: The Dock, Shortcuts, and Folders.

The Dock and Shortcuts contain apps I use most often, since those apps are easy to reach with my thumb. The Folders contain apps I use less often.

The Dock features my four most important iPhone apps.

In this case, it's Apple's Phone app for calls and Safari for the web, Edison's AI-powered Mail app for email (which I prefer over Apple's default Mail app), and Spotify for all my music needs (instead of Apple Music).

Above the Dock are all my Shortcuts: I use these 12 apps very often, so I don't organize them into folders — out of sight, out of mind, you know — and I keep all of them lower on the screen so they're easier to reach with my thumb.

My 12 shortcuts consist of:

Uber, for getting from A to B Splitwise, for keeping track of bills I split with my fiancée Apple's Notes app, for taking quick notes Slack, for chatting with coworkers Google Hangouts, for chatting with friends Twitter, because I'm a glutton for punishment Apollo, the best Reddit app there is Apple's Maps app, for getting around Apple's Messages app, for texting friends and family The App Store, for finding new apps and updates Things 3, for keeping my entire life organized Settings, to quickly make system-wide changes

Above all my Shortcuts are my Folders. I batch all new and lesser-used apps into 12 categories.

My 12 folder categories include:

News, for reading up on current events (19 apps) Buy, for wallet and financial information (10 apps) Food & Health, for delivery apps, recording what I eat, and tracking my overall fitness (23 apps) Movies, for watching videos and trailers (16 apps) Sports, for following news, games, and scores (9 apps) Music, for podcasts and other audio apps required by certain headphones (13 apps) Games, for giving my mind a break (30 apps) Find, for navigating and getting around (15 apps) Tools, for tracking time, the weather, and my documents (33 apps) Contact, for social media apps (17 apps) Foto, for storing and editing photos and videos (12 apps) Work, for organizing all the apps that help me do my job (20 apps)

When I download new apps, I'll usually keep them on a second page for a short amount of time so I remember what my new apps actually are. After awhile, if I deem them useful enough to keep, I'll organize those apps into folders — or, on the rare occasion, an app might come along and supplant one of my shortcuts. Things 3 supplanted Pokémon Go from my home screen most recently.

This isn't the only way to organize your iPhone apps, but if you're like me, and you have hundreds of apps, this might be a helpful place to start.

Plenty of people organize their apps in different ways — some people do it by the color of the app icon, or just by the order in which they were downloaded. My fiancée doesn't use folders at all; she just keeps all of her apps on separate pages.

Everyone has their own system, and this one's mine. It's not perfect, but I like knowing that everything I have is on a single home page. And if I don't immediately know where it is, I can just pull my finger down on the screen and search for it using Apple's Spotlight Search.